School of Rock Opens 450th Location with First-Ever German School

Germany Master Franchisees Dominik Ueblacker (L) and Bill Cole (R)

Munich Opening Marks Brand’s First Location in Germany and Continued International Growth Across 18 Countries

Reaching 450 franchise locations with an international opening is a powerful reflection of the impact School of Rock is making in communities around the world.” — Stacey Ryan, President of School of Rock

CANTON, MA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- School of Rock , the global leader in performance-based music education and a portfolio brand of Youth Enrichment Brands , celebrates the opening of its 450th franchise location on May 20, 2026. The milestone coincides with the brand’s expansion into Germany through School of Rock Candidplatz, owned by master franchisees Bill Cole and Dominik Ueblacker. The opening reflects the brand’s accelerating international growth, with 135 schools now operating across 18 countries outside the United States and more than 100 new locations added worldwide over the past three years.As families increasingly look for real-world experiences that build confidence and connection in children, School of Rock's model of performance-based music education is meeting the demand. Cole, a lifelong musician, came to the brand after watching a friend's daughter transform from a shy 9-year-old into a confident performer who earned a spot on the School of Rock AllStars Tour, an experience that made the decision to bring School of Rock to Germany an easy one."In Germany, we face what I often describe as the perfect storm of outdated music education and a clear need for more after-school activities for kids," said Cole. "German culture is incredibly musical, yet children have been left behind by traditional offerings that leave them bored, frustrated, and uninterested. I see huge potential not only to ignite a new generation of musicians, but also to give parents a fantastic after-school solution they desperately need."School of Rock's 2025 Social Impact Study, based on responses from more than 1,400 parents of current students, found that 84.8% reported meaningful progress in their child's confidence, communication, and ability to engage in group settings since starting at School of Rock. More than 87% reported having better, more meaningful conversations and a stronger connection with their child, demonstrating the broader impact that performance-based music education can have on personal growth and family relationships."Reaching 450 franchise locations with an international opening is a powerful reflection of the impact School of Rock is making in communities around the world,” said Stacey Ryan, President of School of Rock. “Families increasingly recognize that School of Rock is about so much more than music lessons — we are creating spaces where kids and adults build real confidence, find genuine connection, express who they truly are, and discover a sense of belonging that stays with them long after they leave the stage. That this milestone is marked by our first school in Germany — a country with a deep and storied musical soul — is a testament to the vision and passion of Bill and Dominik, exactly the kind of mission-driven partners who carry this brand forward. Their commitment to bringing something truly meaningful to Munich speaks to the extraordinary global momentum behind School of Rock and the undeniable, universal power of music education to change lives."School of Rock's international footprint now spans 135 locations across 18 countries, including Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Argentina, Mexico, Peru, Paraguay, Portugal, Spain, Ireland, England, Uruguay, Taiwan, and South Africa, with Germany representing the brand's newest market and one of its most strategically significant. A 35-unit master franchise agreement positions the country for substantial growth, with the Munich opening serving as the launchpad."There is a universal hunger for creative outlets that help young people grow," said Rob Price, CEO of Youth Enrichment Brands. "Our franchise model empowers partners to bring something meaningful to their communities while benefiting from a proven system and global support network. Bill Cole exemplifies the kind of mission-driven entrepreneur who makes this brand work anywhere in the world."By the end of 2026, School of Rock expects to operate 480 total schools, including 135 international locations.For franchise development opportunities with School of Rock, visit schoolofrock.com/franchising/pr.###About School of RockSchool of Rock helps aspiring musicians master skills, unleash creativity, and develop the tools they need to thrive in life. Founded as a single school in Philadelphia, PA., in 1998, School of Rock has become a rapidly growing international franchise with over 650 schools open or in development across 23 global markets and has grown its student count from 4,000 in 2009 to over 80,000 today. School of Rock offers a wide variety of music lessons, including guitar, singing, and piano. The company also sells musical instruments and music gear through its GearSelect program.School of Rock was awarded US Patent 10,891,872 in 2021 for its innovative music education method. School of Rock is a proud supporter of the Society for the Prevention of Teen Suicide (SPTS) and the Play Without Limits Project, a Youth Enrichment Brands initiative that provides youth activity scholarships to kids in need. School of Rock also has garnered the following industry awards in recent years: 2026 Global Franchise Grand Champion; 2026 Regional Champion – U.S.A. by Global Franchise Awards; 2026 and 2025 Best Children's Service & Education Franchise by Global Franchise Awards; seven consecutive years as Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 Top Children's Music Enrichment Brand and ranked #1 in the Children's Enrichment Category in 2025 and 2026; International Franchise Association's 2025 and 2024 Franchisee of the Year Awards; 2025 Franchise Business Review Top Franchise; 2024 Franchise Business Review Most Innovative Franchise; 2024 Top Recession-Proof Franchise by Franchise Business Review; 2024 Culture100 List by Franchise Business Review; 2024 Silver Award for Employee Satisfaction by Franchising@Work; 2024 Award Finalist by Franchising@Work; and 2021 Franchise Innovation Award for Most Innovative Use of Customer-Facing Digital Tools.

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