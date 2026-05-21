SafeSplash Swim School Sets a New Standard for How Kids Stay Water-Safe

Learn-to-Swim Provider Launches New Safety Checks to Ensure Lifesaving Skills Last and Partners with Play Without Limits Project to Expand Access to Lessons

Safety Checks exist because our responsibility to every swimmer doesn't end when they pass the test. It continues as long as they're near water.” — Chris Harkness, President of SafeSplash Swim School.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- This National Water Safety Month, SafeSplash Swim School builds on the success of its S.A.F.E.R. Swimmer Promise with a new enhancement: S.A.F.E.R. Swimmer Promise Safety Checks. The addition brings children who have already passed the S.A.F.E.R. Swimmer Promise Test back at six and twelve-months to confirm their skills are still sharp heading into each swim season, extending the program’s commitment to long-term water safety beyond the initial milestone.The launch comes as the brand marks a significant milestone: over 10,000 children have now completed the S.A.F.E.R. Swimmer Promise, SafeSplash’s structured, outcome-driven program that promises children ages four and up will master ten essential self-rescue skills like floating, rolling to breathe, and swimming to safety, within one year of consistent attendance, or receive up to two months of additional lessons at no cost.Safety Checks build on that foundation by helping children who have already passed the S.A.F.E.R. Swimmer Promise Test to maintain long-term safety and confidence in the water.For children who pass: Safety Checks reinforce readiness and build confidence heading into swim season.For children who need a refresher: Families receive a clear, supportive path to continue building skills and confidence."Water safety isn't something a child achieves once and carries forever,” said Chris Harkness, President of SafeSplash Swim School. “Safety Checks exist because our responsibility to every swimmer doesn't end when they pass the test. It continues as long as they're near water.”In collaboration with the Play Without Limits Project , the nonprofit partner of Youth Enrichment Brands dedicated to providing youth activity scholarships to underserved youth, SafeSplash is launching a pilot program to provide a full year of swim lessons, built around the S.A.F.E.R. Swimmer Promise, to children who would not otherwise have access. The program will launch later this year at select locations."Every child deserves the chance to feel safe in the water. This isn’t something extra, it’s a life skill that can change everything. Through our partnership with SafeSplash, we’re making sure kids who might not otherwise have access can benefit from a structured, trusted water safety program that more than 10,000 families already rely on,” said Ian Hamilton, Executive Director of the Play Without Limits Project.These announcements further solidify SafeSplash’s leadership in water safety. Earlier this year, the brand became the only learn-to-swim provider in the country to earn the National Drowning Prevention Alliance’s Platinum Seal, the organization’s highest recognition for advancing drowning prevention.SafeSplash Swim School continues to lead the way in swim instruction, offering expert guidance in top-tier facilities while striving to make swimming safe, accessible, and enjoyable for all ages. As drowning remains a leading cause of accidental death among children nationwide, initiatives like the S.A.F.E.R. Swimmer Promise Safety Checks and partnership with the Play Without Limits Project are essential in creating a generation of confident swimmers prepared to stay safely around water.To learn more about the S.A.F.E.R. Swimmer Promise and explore participating locations, visit safesplash.com/safer-swimmer-promise.# # #About SafeSplash Swim SchoolSafeSplash Swim School, a part of Youth Enrichment Brands, promotes a lifetime of water safety and opportunity by teaching the joy of swimming. With over 200 swim schools in its network, it uniquely combines learn-to-swim programs with elite competitive instruction, catering to a diverse clientele and allowing franchisees to pursue their passion. The progressive curriculum ensures swimmers learn the correct techniques from the start, fostering safe, strong, and confident individuals who will enjoy the water for years to come. By offering the industry's most consistent and premium learn-to-swim and competitive programs, SafeSplash Swim School aims to make a lasting impact in the community through exceptional instruction in the industry’s most advanced facilities.

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