i9 Sports Taps New Leadership to Drive National Expansion and Franchise Performance

Strategic Hires Position Brand for Continued Growth Across Youth Sports Landscape

i9 Sports already has something really special—a model that puts kids first and makes sports more accessible and enjoyable for families.” — Ron Shimek, President of i9 Sports

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- i9 Sports , the nation’s largest multi-sport youth sports provider and franchisor owned by Youth Enrichment Brands , is proud to announce the appointments of Ron Shimek as President and Jeremy Oliver as Vice President of Operations. These leadership additions mark an important step as the brand continues expanding its national footprint and elevating the youth sports experience for families and communities across the country.Shimek joins i9 Sports as President with more than 20 years of experience leading growth and operational performance across multi-unit, service-based franchise organizations, including Neighborly and Carlson Companies. A data-driven, people-first leader, he is known for building strong teams and creating systems that support long-term, sustainable growth. In his role, Shimek will lead the brand’s strategic direction, with a focus on scaling operations, strengthening consistency across the system, and expanding access to high-quality youth sports nationwide.“i9 Sports already has something really special—a model that puts kids first and makes sports more accessible and enjoyable for families,” said Shimek. “I’m looking forward to working closely with our franchisees to build on that momentum and continue growing in a way that stays true to who we are.”Oliver joins as Vice President of Franchise Operations, bringing extensive experience in high-growth franchise systems, including leadership roles with Perspire Sauna Studio, F45 Training, and Orangetheory Fitness. A former small business owner, Oliver brings a firsthand understanding of the day-to-day realities of entrepreneurship, along with a strong focus on performance management and franchisee support. Known for his thoughtful, systems-driven approach, Oliver is passionate about simplifying operations, helping franchisees prioritize effectively, and building high-performing teams.“I’ve always believed that the right systems should make running a business easier, not more complicated,” said Oliver. “i9 Sports has a strong foundation, and I’m excited to partner with franchisees to bring clarity, build great teams, and continue delivering an experience families can count on.”As demand for accessible, community-based youth sports continues to grow, i9 Sports remains focused on evolving alongside the needs of today’s families. With an emphasis on fun, safety, and convenience, the brand continues to redefine the youth sports experience by prioritizing skill development, sportsmanship, and confidence-building at every level of play.“Ron and Jeremy both bring a deep understanding of what it takes to support franchisees and create great experiences for families,” said Rob Price, CEO of Youth Enrichment Brands. “As we grow, we’re focused on staying true to our purpose while continuing to expand access to programs that help kids build confidence and connection.”Under the leadership of Shimek and Oliver, i9 Sports is well-positioned to strengthen its franchise network, expand into new markets, and continue innovating to help kids succeed in life through sports.To learn more about i9 Sports, visit i9sports.com ###About i9 Sportsi9 Sports, owned by Youth Enrichment Brands, is a multi-sport youth sports provider offering leagues, camps, and clinics for children starting at age 3. Dedicated to Helping Kids Succeed in Life Through Sports, i9 Sports provides a unique youth sports experience with fun, skill-driven programs for every athlete at every level. Central to the i9 Sports Experienceis a strong emphasis on teaching sportsmanship. Coaches teach one of nine sportsmanship values each week and recognize players who demonstrate those values. i9 Sports focuses on developing great athletes and great people, embodying The Way Youth Sports Should Be

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