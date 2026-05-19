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Video: Walton County Strategic Plan

Walton County is currently engaged in creating a three-year strategic plan in partnership with local residents. Recently, the first session was held in the Freeport Commons BCC Boardroom. Click on the link to see how that session went.

 

The next session is this evening at 5 p.m., again in the Freeport Commons BCC Boardroom – 842 Hwy. 20 East, Suite 118, Freeport. The public is urged to attend.

 

 

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Video: Walton County Strategic Plan

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