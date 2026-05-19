County Wins Innovative Partnership Award

​​Alachua County has been recognized by the Florida Economic Development Council (FEDC) with a statewide Innovative Partnership Award for its project $36 million catalyst: “Converting Federal Investment into High-Wage Workforce Opportunity in Alachua County,” highlighting one of the most significant and strategically coordinated economic development efforts in east Gainesville’s history.

At the center of the initiative is the $36 million U.S. Army Reserve Equipment Concentration Site (ECS) investment, the largest economic development investment within the Gainesville Community Reinvestment Area (GCRA) district and widely recognized by local leadership as a long-term priority area for redevelopment and economic growth. Through coordinated leadership between the county’s Economic Development and Public Works departments, in partnership with Santa Fe College, the project has been leveraged beyond its original infrastructure scope into a long-term, industry-aligned workforce pipeline that delivers sustained economic mobility outcomes for residents.

A cornerstone of this effort is the Heavy Diesel Mechanic Training Program, launched in August 2025 in partnership with Santa Fe College. The program utilizes existing county Public Works facilities to eliminate the need for new capital investment while delivering state-approved, hands-on training aligned with both military and private-sector workforce demand, in a field with approximately 25,000 projected statewide openings.

“This recognition validates a core principle of economic development: alignment with community partners creates opportunity,” said Sean McLendon, economic development manager for Alachua County. “By connecting federal infrastructure investment directly to workforce training, we ensured that local residents are positioned to benefit from the jobs being created right here in our community.”

“At Santa Fe College, we create meaningful pathways from education to employment,” said Paul Broadie, president of Santa Fe College. “This partnership exemplifies that commitment in action, connecting students directly to high-demand careers while supporting the workforce needs of our region. It’s a model for how education and economic development can work hand in hand.”

“This reflects what becomes possible when county leadership across departments and our partners move in alignment,” said Alachua County Manager Michele Lieberman. “We are not only delivering real training and job opportunities today but also building a lasting system that connects residents to high-wage careers and strengthens economic mobility for years to come.”

The initiative brings together federal capital investment, Santa Fe College curriculum, and Alachua County Economic Development and Public Works to create a clear workforce pathway. It reflects the County Commission’s focus on expanding economic opportunities for residents in eastern Alachua County, with county leadership in Economic Development and Public Works working together to ensure steady execution, long-term impact, and real job and training opportunities that support local residents.

For more information, contact Sean McLendon at 352-548-3764 or smclendon@alachuacounty.us.