MAV Systems Launches MAV AiQ Lite – Practical ANPR, Built for the Real World

The New MAV AiQ Lite offers purpose-built intelligence tailored for core ANPR requirements

MAV Systems launches AiQ Lite, a compact, cost-effective ANPR camera delivering reliable, high-accuracy plate recognition for real-world deployments.

The AiQ Lite is about delivering what most deployments actually need; reliable, accurate ANPR in a simple, cost-effective package” — Andy Humphries, Managing Director

KENT, UNITED KINGDOM, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MAV Systems, a UK manufacturer of advanced ANPR technology, today announces the launch of the MAV AiQ Lite, a compact, cost-effective camera designed to deliver dependable, high-performance number plate recognition for everyday deployments.Built and engineered in Britain, the AiQ Lite reflects everything MAV stands for: robust design, exceptional real-world performance, and technology that works where it matters most; on the road, in car parks, and across live operational environments.Purpose-built intelligence tailored for core ANPR requirementsThe AiQ Lite has been developed as a streamlined addition to the MAV AiQ platform bringing core MAV performance into a simpler, more compact, and more affordable solution.Designed for day-to-day ANPR applications, it delivers:• Reliable, high-accuracy plate capture across typical operating conditions• Strong performance in challenging environments, including poor lighting and adverse weather (IP68 Hermetically Sealed)• Two-lane coverage from a single camera, reducing installation complexity and cost• Compact, all-in-one design for faster, easier deployment• Low Power in all lighting conditions - ideal for renewable power installsEngineered for the Real WorldMAV has built its reputation on systems that perform in the real world and the AiQ Lite is built on the same strong, quality- led foundations.From busy car parks to roadside enforcement and urban deployments, the AiQ Lite is designed to deliver consistent results where other systems fail. The AiQ Lite offers intelligent processing which ensures dependable reads even when facing worn, manipulated, partially obscured and damaged licence plates.Built in Britain, Trusted GloballyManufactured in Britain, the AiQ Lite benefits from MAV’s decades of experience in designing and delivering ANPR solutions for enforcement, parking, and transport applications worldwide.Every unit reflects MAV’s commitment to:• Quality engineering and durability• Real-world reliability over theoretical performance• Solutions designed with operators in mindLower Cost, Lower Complexity, Proven PerformanceThe AiQ Lite is designed to make high-quality ANPR more accessible, removing unnecessary complexity while maintaining the performance and reliability customers expect from MAV.Whether deployed in parking operations, private enforcement, or traffic management, it offers a practical, scalable solution that delivers value from day one.“The AiQ Lite is about delivering what most deployments actually need; reliable, accurate ANPR in a simple, cost-effective package,” said Andy Humphries, Managing Director at MAV Systems.“It brings MAV performance to everyday environments, without the complexity of higher-end systems.”The MAV AiQ Lite is available now for deployment across parking, enforcement, and integrated transport applications.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.