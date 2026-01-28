Redefining the Role of Mobile ANPR in Road Safety

The new MAV Mobile ANPR solution

MAV Systems Launch the MAV Mobile ANPR solution, offering intelligence on the move across sectors, applications and regions

By helping authorities identify risk earlier and act smarter, MAV Mobile contributes to safer roads, stronger compliance, and greater public confidence worldwide” — Andy Humphries, Managing Director

KENT, UNITED KINGDOM, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MAV Systems Limited today announces the global launch of MAV Mobile, an advanced mobile ANPR solution designed to address one of the world’s most persistent road safety challenges: the movement of illegal, unsafe, and non-compliant vehicles through everyday road networks.Across the world, vehicles operating without valid registration, inspection, or insurance contribute to increased collision risk, criminal mobility, and reduced public confidence in enforcement. MAV Mobile has been developed to help authorities move from reactive enforcement to proactive risk reduction, using intelligent technology to improve safety outcomes rather than simply increasing penalties. Embedded with Ai-based recognition capabilities enables the support of Mobile ANPR requirements in 150+ countries.MAV Mobile enables enforcement teams to operate where risk actually exists; in neighbourhoods, commercial areas, transit corridors, and urban environments that static systems cannot reach. Its flexible, mobile design supports temporary, covert, or targeted operations, allowing agencies to respond rapidly to emerging threats and changing traffic patterns.Central to the system’s world-wide value is the integration of GhostPlate™ and AiAccurate™ technology. These innovations ensure consistent, high-precision identification even in challenging conditions or when deliberate evasion is attempted. By combining multi-read AI validation with Ghost Plate detection, MAV Mobile helps ensure that enforcement actions are accurate and immediate, supporting fairness for compliant road users and improving safety for all.Beyond enforcement, MAV Mobile delivers meaningful data that supports safer roads at scale. Vehicle behaviour analysis, movement patterns, and compliance trends enable authorities to better understand risk, allocate resources intelligently, and support long-term road safety strategies. Simple set-up and efficient vehicle transfer, along with in-car or BOF management, provides multiple operational advantages.“MAV Mobile is not just a product, it is a tool for change,” commented Andy Humphries, Managing Director at MAV Systems. “By helping authorities identify risk earlier and act smarter, MAV Mobile contributes to safer roads, stronger compliance, and greater public confidence worldwide.”As road safety challenges continue to grow globally, MAV Mobile sets a new benchmark for how mobile ANPR technology can be used responsibly, effectively, and at scale, helping to protect communities and support safer mobility for all.

