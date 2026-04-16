Transforming EV Charging and Parking Management

ANPR solution for EV Bay Management

We’re helping our customers reduce costs, improve bay availability, and deliver a better experience for drivers.” — Andy Humphries, Managing Director

KENT, UNITED KINGDOM, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As electric vehicle adoption accelerates across the UK and beyond, the demand for smarter, more efficient parking and EV charging management has never been greater. MAV Systems today announces the launch of its new BayiQ ANPR camera, a purpose-built solution designed to help transport authorities, parking operators, and local councils maximise bay utilisation, reduce misuse, and improve the overall driver experience.Developed specifically for real-world parking environments, BayiQ addresses some of the most pressing challenges facing EV infrastructure today, including overstaying, ICEing (non-EV vehicles occupying charging bays), and inefficient turnover of high-demand spaces. By ensuring bays are used as intended, BayiQ helps reduce charging anxiety for EV drivers while enabling operators to make better use of limited parking resources.Unlike traditional ANPR deployments that require costly, per-bay installations, BayiQ introduces a smarter, more scalable approach. A single unit can monitor multiple adjacent bays, significantly lowering installation costs and minimising the need for extensive civil works. This makes it particularly effective for high-turnover environments such as town centres, retail parks, hospitals, and transport hubs where rapid deployment and cost efficiency are critical.At the heart of BayiQ is advanced edge processing capability, delivering accurate, real-time vehicle detection and data capture directly from the camera. This ensures reliable performance in varied lighting and weather conditions while reducing bandwidth requirements and simplifying system architecture. The result is actionable insight for operators, not just raw data, enabling faster decision-making and more effective enforcement.“BayiQ has been developed with real operational challenges in mind,” said Andy Humphries, Managing Director at MAV Systems. “We’re helping our customers reduce costs, improve bay availability, and deliver a better experience for drivers. By focusing on efficient deployment and high-quality data capture, BayiQ enables smarter parking management that scales with the growing demand for EV infrastructure.”Built on MAV Systems’ extensive expertise in ANPR and intelligent transport solutions, BayiQ integrates seamlessly with existing back-office systems and enforcement workflows. This reduces operational complexity while allowing customers to enhance their current infrastructure without major disruption.With EV adoption continuing to rise, BayiQ provides a future-ready solution that balances cost, performance, and usability, supporting authorities and operators as they transition to more sustainable, efficient transport networks.

The New BayiQ for EV and Parking Management Solutions

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