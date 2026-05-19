DPS Announces Driver License Card Updates Under Texas Driving with Disability Program

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), in partnership with the Governor’s Committee on People with Disabilities (GCPD), announces changes to Texas-issued driver license (DL) and identification (ID) cards under the Texas Driving with Disability Program to improve communication between law enforcement and Texans with certain disabilities and health conditions.

Now, customers who voluntarily participate in the Texas Driving with Disability Program will have the “Communication Impediment” or the new “Deaf/Hard of Hearing” option prominently placed on the front of the on their Texas DL or ID card. Previously, only the “Communication Impediment” option was available. These optional indicators offered by the department allow qualifying Texans to indicate on their DL or ID card that they have a disability or health condition that may impede their ability to communicate with a law enforcement officer.

To participate in the program, customers must bring Physician/Psychiatrist’s Statement Form DL-101, signed by their healthcare provider, along with the other standard documentation the department requires for DL or ID card transactions, to an in-person appointment at a DPS office. Customers can schedule an appointment at their local DL office online and find the required documentation here. A list of qualifying disabilities or health conditions under this program are available on the GCPD’s website.

Earlier today, DPS, in partnership with the GCPD and Texas Department of Motor Vehicles (TxDMV), held a statewide webinar to highlight these updates and provide guidance on how Texans can access all Texas Driving with Disability Program features. A full video recording of the webinar can be found on YouTube, here.

About the Texas Driving with Disability Program

The Texas Driving with Disability Program helps facilitate safer and more effective communication between drivers with disabilities and law enforcement officers during traffic stops and other roadside interactions. The program provides voluntary tools and resources intended to support understanding, reduce misunderstandings, and improve public safety outcomes for Texans with disabilities.

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(HQ 2026-049)