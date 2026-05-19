Three of Texas’ Most Wanted Captured in San Antonio, Corpus Christi and Thurber

AUSTIN – Three of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders are back in custody following their recent arrests. Authorities captured Andrew Lopez in San Antonio, Albert Merell, Jr. in Corpus Christi and Kerry Armstrong in Erath Co. earlier this month. A Texas Crime Stoppers will be paid for the arrest of Albert Merell Jr.

Andrew Anthony Lopez, 36, a documented Tango Orejon gang member, was taken into custody in San Antonio on May 6. Working off investigative information, members of the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, including Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Criminal Investigations Division (CID) Special Agents, Bexar Co. Sheriff’s Office, Texas Attorney General’s Office, Texas Board of Criminal Justice – Office of Inspector General (TBCJ-OIG) and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), located and arrested Lopez at an apartment complex. Lopez had been wanted since February 2026, after a warrant for his arrest was issued out of Bexar Co. for not complying with sex offender registration requirements.

In 2007, Lopez was arrested for burglary and convicted. In 2013, Lopez was convicted in Bexar Co. for aggravated sexual assault of a child following an incident with a 7-year-old girl. He was sentenced to 10 years in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) prison. More information about Lopez or updates in the event of his arrest can be found here.

Albert Merell Jr., 48, was taken into custody in Corpus Christi on May 11. Following up on tip information, members of the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Fugitive Task Force, including DPS Special Agents and TBCJ-OIG, located and arrested Merell Jr. walking on a street in downtown Corpus Christi. He had been wanted since August 2025, after a warrant was issued out of Tarrant Co. for his arrest for not complying with sex offender registration requirements.

In 2001, Merrel Jr. was convicted and sentenced to 15 years in prison for aggravated sexual assault, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated robbery and burglary. He was discharged from TDCJ in 2015. In 2022, he was convicted in Tarrant Co. for not complying with sex offender registration requirements and received probation. More information about Merell Jr. or updates in the event of his arrest can be found here.

Kerry Jay Armstrong, 57, was taken into custody in Thurber, located in Erath Co. Working off investigative information, DPS Special Agents assigned to the U.S. Marshals North Texas Fugitive Task Force, along with TBCJ-OIG and Erath Co. Sheriff’s Office, located and arrested Armstrong. He had been wanted since October 2025, after warrants were issued out of Kinney Co. for his arrest for not complying with sex offender registration requirements and bail jumping/failure to appear.

In 1992, Armstrong was convicted of delivery of marijuana and sentenced to 5 years in prison. In 1997, he was convicted in Denton Co. of aggravated sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child sexual contact, following incidents with a 12-year-old girl and a 14-year-old girl. Armstrong was sentenced to 15 years in prison. In 2019, Armstrong was arrested for not complying with sex offender registration requirements and sentenced to three years in prison. More information about Armstrong or updates in the event of his arrest can be found here.

Funded by the Governor’s Public Safety Office, Texas Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards to any person who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives, Sex Offenders or Criminal Illegal Immigrants. So far in 2026, DPS and other agencies have arrested 33 Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives, Sex Offenders and Criminal Illegal Immigrants, including 26 sex offenders and four gang members – with $50,500 in rewards being paid for tips that yielded arrests.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the following three methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

All tips are anonymous — regardless of how they are submitted — and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

DPS investigators work with local law enforcement agencies to select fugitives for the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives, Sex Offenders and Criminal Illegal Immigrants Lists. You can find the current lists — with photos — on the DPS website.

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(HQ 2026-048)