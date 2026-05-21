DPS Arrests Port Lavaca Man in Child Exploitation Investigation (Central Texas Region)

PORT LAVACA – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Criminal Investigations Division (CID), in coordination with the Port Lavaca Police Department, arrested Kenneth W. Bulsterbaum, 62, yesterday as part of a child exploitation investigation in Calhoun Co.

The investigation into Bulsterbaum began after law enforcement obtained information alleging incidents involving juvenile victims occurring over multiple years in Port Lavaca. On May 20, 2026, DPS CID Special Agents executed a search warrant at a residence located in the 500 block of South Colorado Street in Port Lavaca. As a result of the search, Bulsterbaum was arrested on scene and booked into the Calhoun Co. Jail for indecency with a child and sexual performance by a child – both third degree felonies.

This investigation remains active and ongoing, and additional charges are pending.

Investigators believe there may be additional victims or individuals with information related to this case, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact Victoria/Port Lavaca Crime Stoppers at 361-572-4200.

DPS also reminds the public to report suspicious or criminal activity in their community through the iWatchTexas program via the mobile app, online at iWatchTexas.org or by calling 1-844-643-2251. All reports are confidential.

###

(DPS – Central Texas Region)