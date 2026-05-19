ClearLane Offers Carrier Invoice Verification and AP Audit Services to Freight Companies

ClearLane — Freight Back-Office Operations Provider ClearLane — Carrier Invoice Verification and AP Audit

Dedicated AP teams verify every carrier invoice against rate confirmations, flag discrepancies and duplicates, and ensure accurate settlement before payment.

When you’re moving 1,500 loads a month, invoices get approved without a line-by-line check. That’s where overpayments live. Our AP team checks every invoice against the rate con before it gets paid.” — Alexander Kochas, Founder & Head of Operations, ClearLane

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ClearLane ( getclearlane.com ), a freight back-office operations provider, today announced the availability of its carrier invoice verification and accounts payable processing and audit services. The service provides dedicated AP teams that verify every carrier invoice against the original rate confirmation, flag discrepancies, identify duplicate charges, and ensure accurate settlement before payment is released.Carrier invoice errors in freight are common and expensive. When a carrier submits an invoice that doesn’t match the rate confirmation — whether through incorrect base rates, unapproved accessorials, duplicate submissions, or fuel surcharge miscalculations — the difference comes directly out of the broker’s margin. At high load volumes, even small per-load discrepancies compound into significant overpayments. ClearLane has published a detailed analysis of why freight companies are outsourcing carrier invoice verification and AP audit to dedicated operations teams.ClearLane’s AP audit process matches every carrier invoice against the rate confirmation line by line: base rate, fuel surcharge, accessorial charges, detention, and any other billed items. The team flags mismatches for review, identifies duplicate invoices, and maintains an audit trail for every settlement. The service integrates with the broker’s TMS and is part of ClearLane’s full suite of freight back-office services , which also includes AR billing, POD retrieval, carrier compliance, pre-billing revenue recovery, and outsourced bookkeeping.For freight companies processing hundreds of carrier invoices per week, the cost of undetected errors adds up fast. A single incorrect fuel surcharge on a $2,000 load might only be $40 — but across 1,200 loads per month, that pattern becomes $48,000 per year in margin erosion. ClearLane’s AP audit is designed to catch these discrepancies systematically, not rely on a billing team that’s already stretched thin.ClearLane’s services include:• POD and document retrieval, verification, and TMS upload• Carrier invoice verification and AP processing (rate confirmation matching, accessorial review, duplicate detection)• Carrier compliance monitoring (FMCSA authority status, COI tracking, insurance verification)• Shipper billing and customer invoicing (invoice preparation, POD attachment, portal and EDI submission)• Accounts receivable management and collections (aging monitoring, payment reminders, dispute resolution)• Pre-billing revenue recovery audit (catching missed detention, layover, TONU, lumper fees before invoicing)• Outsourced bookkeeping (bank reconciliation, transaction categorization, AP/AR recording, credit card reconciliation, month-end close)About ClearLaneClearLane is a freight back-office operations provider serving U.S. freight brokers, 3PLs, trucking companies, and freight forwarders. ClearLane provides dedicated teams for accounts payable processing and carrier invoice audit, accounts receivable billing and collections, POD retrieval, carrier compliance monitoring, pre-billing revenue recovery audits, and outsourced bookkeeping. Each client is assigned a dedicated client success contact for direct, accountable support. Learn more at getclearlane.com.

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