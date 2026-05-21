PPL Electric Rate Increase Could Push Pennsylvania Bills Past $200 This Summer

PPL Electric Utilities serves central and eastern Pennsylvania, including Harrisburg, Reading, Allentown, and Scranton. With PPL raising electricity rates on June 1st, now is the time to compare plans and lock in a lower rate.

PPL's June rate hike could push bills past $200. Pennsylvania customers can still lock in a lower rate now.

ALLENTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Higher PPL Price to Compare is Reason to Shop PA Energy Suppliers NowPPL electricity customers in Pennsylvania face higher bills this summer, and PAEnergyRatings.com is urging them to act now.On June 1, PPL will hike its Price to Compare (PTC) rate from 12.953 cents per kWh to 13.147 cents per kWh, an increase that will remain in effect through November 30, 2026. This increase stems from new PJM capacity auction prices set last summer, which hit a capped rate roughly 22% higher than the previous year.Higher rates will hit customers hardest during peak summer months. Energy analysts at PAEnergyRatings.com estimate that a customer using 1,084 kWh, the average Pennsylvania usage recorded during July 2025, could see a monthly PPL bill exceeding $200. That total includes roughly $142 in supply charges and $69 in distribution charges.Cities like Allentown, Harrisburg, and Scranton feel the heat especially hard. Pavement, concrete, and brick trap warmth and drive up nighttime temperatures, pushing air conditioning demand even higher. For most households across the PPL service area, cooling is not optional.Customers do have options, however. Pennsylvania allows residents to choose their own retail electricity supplier. Right now, customers shopping Allentown electricity rates can find fixed plans priced below PPL's upcoming 13.147 cents per kWh. By locking in a lower fixed rate now, customers can avoid paying the higher PTC rate during the most expensive months of the summer cooling season.Switching also offers protection beyond summer. When the current PTC period ends on December 1, winter price increases could follow. A fixed rate plan locks customers in now and shields them from those potential hikes as well.Time matters here. PAEnergyRatings.com encourages all PPL PTC customers to compare available retail plans and choose the lowest fixed rate option as soon as possible before the June 1 increase takes effect.Karl Trollinger, CEO of Electricity Ratings, adds "Once again, Pennsylvania consumers are dealing with large PJM auction price swings from their utility during a difficult economy. Fortunately, consumers can turn to PA electric suppliers when their utility's price-to-compare rate isn't the best solution. These are frustrating times for working families. And that's why our mission is to help consumers find the best electricity rates and plans for their needs."Find the full article here: https://www.paenergyratings.com/about-us/press/ppl-raising-rates-electric-bills-top-200 PAEnergyRatings.com is a website operated by Electricity Ratings, LLC.Electricity Ratings, LLC operates a network of energy shopping websites serving 17 states and 56 utilities, providing our energy comparison and ratings service to over 80 million customers. We provide our customers with the power to choose the best providers through our consumer reviews platform which provides a reliable, unbiased source of valuable consumer insight. And we back that up by offering in-depth energy company service analysis, personalized recommendations, and practical advice. Our mission is to help consumers harness the power of information to find, compare, and buy electricity and energy services from the best providers.###

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