AES Default Rate Change June 1: Summer Cooling Bills Expected to Rise 12%

Map of AES Ohio electricity service areas covering the Dayton, Greene, and Wilmington regions of southwestern Ohio.

AES Ohio's default rate rises 12% on June 1. Cooling your home through Ohio's summer heat could push Dayton electric bills over $200.

DAYTON, OH, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Summer Electricity Bills Could Cost Dayton Ratepayers Over $200Beginning June 1, Standard Service Offer customers of AES Ohio (formerly Dayton Power & Light) will pay more for electricity, according to OHEnergyRatings.com. Residential customers could see their summer electric bills rise close to $200 on average as the default service rate increases by 12%.Part of the increase comes from rising prices in the PJM Interconnection. PJM manages the electric grid and power markets across thirteen states, including Ohio. Each year, the organization holds a capacity auction to secure enough power generation for times of peak demand. However, PJM now faces growing supply challenges as fossil fuel plants retire and hundreds of new generators remain stuck in the interconnection process. Rising demand from new data centers has added even more pressure to the system.In 2024, capacity auction results of $269.92 per megawatt day alarmed lawmakers and utilities to the drastically rising costs of power. However, auction prices affecting 2026 rates climbed 22% higher. But while those prices could have exceeded $500 per megawatt day, PJM used a FERC-approved rate cap to limit them to $329.17.Because of these factors, the AES Ohio Standard Service Offer rate will rise from 9.45 cents per kWh to 10.58 cents per kWh. Customers will pay that rate through May 31, 2027.How This Hits Your Summer Electricity BillsDuring July 2025, Ohio experienced extreme heat, humid nights, and nearly three weeks of hot daytime temperatures across much of the state. As a result, average residential electricity use reached 1,230 kWh for the month.This summer, higher air conditioning use is expected to push bills even higher. By using energy data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration and AES Ohio's upcoming June rate, analysts at OHEnergyRatings.com estimate that customers could use similar amounts of electricity again this summer. If another major heat wave occurs, average monthly electric bills could have some households easily paying more than $200.What You Can Do to SaveWith food and fuel costs continuing to rise, many Ohio families are already under financial stress. Analysts at OHEnergyRatings.com encourage customers to make a apples to apples comparison of available Ohio electricity suppliers. Many fixed rate plans currently offer prices below the new Standard Service Offer rate that begins June 1.By locking in a fixed rate now, customers may reduce the impact of higher summer electricity bills and avoid additional increases in the future. Since the new rates begin June 1, customers are encouraged to act quickly.Karl Trollinger, CEO of Electricity Ratings, adds "These are frustrating times for working families. Once again, Ohio consumers must deal with large price swings from Dayton electricity rates during a difficult economy. Fortunately, consumers can turn to retail providers when their utility's price-to-compare rate isn't the best solution. And that's why our mission is to help consumers find the best electricity rates and plans for their needs."Find the full article here: https://www.ohenergyratings.com/about-us/press/aes-ohio-sso-rate-rising-june-1-what-it-means-for-dayton-summer-bills OHEnergyRatings.com is a website operated by Electricity Ratings, LLC.Electricity Ratings, LLC operates a network of energy shopping websites serving 17 states and 56 utilities, providing our energy comparison and ratings service to over 80 million customers. We provide our customers with the power to choose the best providers through our consumer reviews platform which provides a reliable, unbiased source of valuable consumer insight. And we back that up by offering in-depth energy company service analysis, personalized recommendations, and practical advice. Our mission is to help consumers harness the power of information to find, compare, and buy electricity and energy services from the best providers.###

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