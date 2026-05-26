AEP Ohio SSO Rate Change June 1: Higher Electric Bills Expected

Map of AEP Ohio electricity service areas highlighting coverage across central, southern, and eastern Ohio.

AEP Ohio's SSO rate increases June 1. Cooling your home through Ohio's summer heat could push average electric bills to $181 or more.

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Summer Electricity Demand Expected to Drive Higher BillsAccording to analysts at OHEnergyRatings.com, AEP Ohio customers currently relying on the utility's Standard Service Offer (SSO) will pay a little over 2% more for their electricity on June 1. Due in part to increases from last summer's PJM capacity auction, residential customers on the default rate could pay an average summer electric bill close to $200!PJM capacity auction prices last summer surged 22% higher than the $269.92 megawatt-day rate in 2024. Prices for 2026 could have gone beyond $500 megawatt-day rate but were capped at $329.17 instead.PJM operates the grid and power markets for thirteen states, including Ohio. Each year it holds a capacity auction to line up generators for the next year to be on stand by to provide energy during periods of peak demand. But with many fossil fuel plants being retired while hundreds of new generators waited on its interconnection queue, PJM is now grappling with a power supply shortage made worse by high demand from new data centers.As a result, the AEP Ohio SSO electricity rate will rise to 10.167 cents per kWh, up from the current 9.94 cents per kWh. This new price will last until May 31, 2027.Air Conditioning Will Cost You More This SummerThe summer months typically have the highest demand for electricity to run air conditioning due to hot summer temperatures. In 2025, July was the hottest month in Ohio with muggy, humid nights and hot daytime temperatures lasting for 20 days in much of the state. As a result, the average residential usage for July hit 1,230 kWh.Energy analysts at OHEnergyRatings.com correlated EIA energy usage data with AEP Ohio's June 1 SSO rate. They found that customers during the height of a July heat wave could likely use 1,230 kWh again this summer. For that reason, they would face higher electricity bills reaching an average of $181.00. Some could easily go well over $200.What AEP Ohio SSO Customers Can DoWith Ohio electricity rates rising alongside other household costs, residential customers on the default SSO have options in Ohio's deregulated electricity market. An apples-to-apples comparison of available retail plans against AEP Ohio's new SSO rate can help customers identify potential savings before June 1.Karl Trollinger, CEO of Electricity Ratings, adds "These are frustrating times for working families paying high Columbus electricity rates . Once again, Ohio consumers must deal with large PJM auction price swings from their utility during a difficult economy. Fortunately, consumers can turn to retail providers when their utility's price-to-compare rate isn't the best solution."Find the full article here: https://www.ohenergyratings.com/about-us/press/aep-ohio-sso-rate-rising-june-1-what-it-means-for-summer-electric-bills OHEnergyRatings.com is a website operated by Electricity Ratings, LLC.Electricity Ratings, LLC operates a network of energy shopping websites serving 17 states and 56 utilities, providing our energy comparison and ratings service to over 80 million customers. We provide our customers with the power to choose the best providers through our consumer reviews platform which provides a reliable, unbiased source of valuable consumer insight. And we back that up by offering in-depth energy company service analysis, personalized recommendations, and practical advice. Our mission is to help consumers harness the power of information to find, compare, and buy electricity and energy services from the best providers.###

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