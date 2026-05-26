PECO Price-to-Compare Hike Could Push Philly Summer Bills Past $250

PECO serves southeastern Pennsylvania, including Philadelphia, Pottstown, and West Chester. With rates rising June 1, PECO customers could see bills top $250 this summer — compare PA suppliers now to lock in a lower rate.

PECO's Price-to-Compare rises June 1, potentially driving summer bills past $250. Philadelphia customers urged to shop for a lower fixed rate now.

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Electric Bills May Make Summer Heat Waves Too Expensive for Some Families to Stay in HomePAEnergyRatings.com is urging Philadelphia electricity customers currently on PECO's Price to Compare to shop for a retail provider now. Starting June 1, the PECO Price to Compare will rise — and could push an average summer electric bill past $250.Starting on June 1, the PJM capacity auction prices that were set last summer will take effect. These hit a maximum capped rate of $329.17 per megawatt-day, about 22% higher than the $269.92 megawatt-day rate from last summer. As a result, PECO Price to Compare rates will rise by 5% June 1, meaning consumers will see their Philadelphia electricity rates rise from the current 11.024 cents per kWh to 11.572 cents per kWh. This new rate will then last until November 30, 2026.How Much More Your AC Could Cost This SummerFor Philadelphia, the summer months typically have the highest demand for electricity to run air conditioning due to hot summer temperatures. In 2025, July was the hottest month in PA. During that time, the average daily high in Philadelphia was 90.5°F and the monthly high hit 98°F. Moreover, heat in some neighborhoods can average 22°F higher than others due to a lack of trees and an excess of pavement or concrete/brick buildings that traps heat. Therefore, for many Philadelphia residents, air conditioning is an essential.In July 2025, the average energy usage in PA hit 1,084 kWh. To gauge the affordability that Price to Compare customers may face this summer, energy analysts at PAEnergyRatings.com correlated EIA energy usage data for the summer months (June through September) with NOAA climate information. Analysts determined that under PECO's June 1 PTC rate, customers using 1,084 kWh a month during the height of summer heat will face bills surging to nearly $250. This assumes a total supply charge of $125.44 and PECO distribution charges totaling $122.69.What PECO PTC Customers Can DoBecause Pennsylvania electricity rates are getting harder to afford, PAEnergyRatings.com wants to remind all PECO PTC customers that they have the power to shop for plans from PA electric suppliers and urges them to lock in the lowest fixed plan rate available as soon as possible. Many fixed rate plans currently have rates that will be lower than PECO's 11.572 cents per kWh on June 1, so customers can avoid paying expensive electricity bills at the height of the summer air conditioning season. Customers may also be able to shield their pocketbooks from future winter price hikes when this PTC ends on December 1. But customers must act quickly.Karl Trollinger, CEO of Electricity Ratings, adds "Once again, Pennsylvania consumers are dealing with large PJM auction price swings from their utility during a difficult economy. Fortunately, consumers can turn to retail providers when their utility's price-to-compare rate isn't the best solution. These are frustrating times for working families. And that's why our mission is to help consumers find the best electricity rates and plans for their needs."Find the full article here: https://www.paenergyratings.com/about-us/press/peco-ptc-rate-hike-june-2026-philly-electric-bills-climbing PAEnergyRatings.com is a website operated by Electricity Ratings, LLC.Electricity Ratings, LLC operates a network of energy shopping websites serving 17 states and 56 utilities, providing our energy comparison and ratings service to over 80 million customers. We provide our customers with the power to choose the best providers through our consumer reviews platform which provides a reliable, unbiased source of valuable consumer insight. And we back that up by offering in-depth energy company service analysis, personalized recommendations, and practical advice. Our mission is to help consumers harness the power of information to find, compare, and buy electricity and energy services from the best providers.###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.