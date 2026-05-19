The Arkansas Development Finance Authority (ADFA) has released updated versions of the HOME and National Housing Trust Fund (NHTF) Rental Program Guidelines and the accompanying HOME & NHTF Guidebook Changes. These updates include revisions to funding limits, application requirements, environmental review processes, and other program standards as reflected in the newly published documents.
ADFA is now accepting public comments on these updated materials from May 20 through June 10. All comments should be directed to lori.brockway@arkansas.gov.
We encourage stakeholders, partners, and members of the public to review the updated documents and provide feedback during the comment period.
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Public Comment – Updated HOME & NHTF Rental Guidelines
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