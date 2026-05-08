Job Opening – Junior Finance Analyst

JOB SUMMARY

The Junior Finance Analyst works under the direction of the ADFA CFO-Vice President (“VP”) for Finance & Administration. Participates in planning, directing, and controlling activities within the Accounting and Finance Section; develops and implements investment policies and portfolio management procedures; designs internal account procedures and performs internal audits of accounting activities; coordinates fiscal activities within ADFA and among organizations outside ADFA; provides information to the ADFA President, CFO-VP for Finance and Administration, and VP of Homeownership; and performs other duties as deemed necessary.

JOB DUTES AND RESPONSIBILITIES;

1) Participates in planning, directing, and controlling activities within the accounting and finance section; Interprets ADFA rules, state statutes, federal rules and accounting practices and procedures; develops objectives and goals for the fiscal section; and initiates changes when necessary to meet established objectives and goals.

2) Work with the CFO-VP for Finance as well as the VP of Homeownership to manage and evaluate the ongoing bond finance programs, most importantly, the Single Family Mortgage Revenue Bond Series. This would include, but not be limited to, implementing bond redemptions, manage excess earnings subsidy, maximizing the use of availability of Private Activity Volume Cap and monitoring Authority cash contributions to the financings.

3) Interpret statutes, rules, and regulations governing lending and bonding operations. Involved in bond structuring, finance and obtaining all required documents for the bond deals. Provides information (financial and language) for bond documents prior to issuances. Manages program for preservation of agency’s tax-exempt bond issuance authority and re-use for housing loans. Review, discuss and decide about proposals for new bond issues and restructuring existing bond issues. Oversee program for rebate calculation and payment to IRS.

4) Manages and maintains electronic files on all outstanding debt issuances and monitors communication on them, particularly as it relates to Trust management, arbitrage and changes in investments.

5) Manages the activity of the bond debt programs and investment portfolios for ADFA. Interprets requirements of various bond resolutions and indentures; sets up bond issues in system; monitors bond activity, calculates early bond redemptions, and prepares reports per requirements; monitors arbitrage requirements; monitors bond trustees; manages investment activities on behalf of ADFA; and advises trustees of changes in management

procedures. Interprets requirements of various bond resolutions, ensuring bond issues are accounted for properly.

6) Coordinates fiscal activities within ADFA and among organizations outside ADFA: Coordinates and verifies trustee transactions; distributes information about various programs to interested persons; and serves on workgroups within ADFA.

7) Provides information to the ADFA President, CFO-VP for Finance and Administration, and VP of Homeownership: Compiles various reports on financial related information regarding various ADFA programs.

8) Prepares and analyze spreadsheets and schedules during the year as well as for the year end audit.

(Preferred) KNOWLEDGE, ABILITIES, AND SKILLS:

Knowledge of laws, rules, regulations, and procedures pertaining to the issuance of revenue bonds, including tax-exempt IRS regulations.

Knowledge of laws, rules, regulations, and procedures pertaining to security investments and Federal Programs

Knowledge of fiscal management principles and finance best practices.

Ability to communicate effectively with persons having diverse interest and backgrounds.

Ability to interpret statues, rules, regulations, and contracts.

Ability to develop operational goals within policy guidelines.

Ability to establish and apply finance/accounting principles and practices.

Ability to develop and maintain manual or computerized accounting systems.

Ability to analyze data and prepare financial reports.

Ability to multi-task.

SPECIAL REQUIREMENTS:

Ability and knowledge of Investment Portfolio reports. Knowledge of financial trust statements and analysis. Experience and knowledge of municipal bonds and accounting for bonds. Experience and knowledge of Federal Program rules and regulations as they pertain to ADFA assuring proper accounting of funds and related financial reporting. Ability to develop and maintain manual or computerized accounting systems. Ability to analyze data and prepare financial reports. Requires advance knowledge and use of Microsoft Excel. Experience working with external and/or federal auditors preferred. Must be able to work cooperatively with others and communicate effectively with internal staff and external professionals. Bachelor’s degree in finance or accounting required. Prefer 2 years of experience in finance or accounting.

Submit resume’s to ADFA.HR@Arkansas.gov