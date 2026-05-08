Job Opening – COMPLIANCE MONITORING SPECIALIST

SUMMARY: The Compliance Monitoring Specialist will schedule, and conduct file audits and unit inspection follow ups; review recordkeeping procedures; calculate rents, income limits; review leases, agreements, status reports, etc. Inspect buildings, common areas, and units; review Fair Housing compliance and submit monitoring reports. This is not a remote or hybrid position.

TYPICAL FUNCTIONS: Schedule and conduct file audits via tenant file uploads and complete follow up letters for all unit inspections performed by third party consultants in accordance with specific program regulations and ADFA Policies and Procedures Manual assigned by Assistant Manager; Review record keeping procedures and unit inspection documents; Calculate rents, income limits, and utility allowances; Review leases, tenant agreements, status reports, HOME Agreements, and other documents for compliance with program requirements, LIHTC extended use agreements, or applications; Occasionally may conduct inspections of the buildings, common areas, and a percentage of the units for compliance with NSPIRE Protocol, other local housing standards, and construction standards adopted by ADFA. May require occasional overnight travel within the state.

Review records for Fair Housing compliance; Provide technical assistance; Prepare and submit monitoring reports; and follow prescribed procedures for requesting outstanding documents and problem resolution. Other duties as assigned may also apply.

PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS:

Certified Credit Compliance Professional (HCCP, C3P, &/or HOME Certification)

Comprehensive knowledge of rules, regulations, and procedures pertaining to the LIHTC, HOME and other Federal housing programs

Knowledge of the Section 8 Voucher Program

Knowledge of Rural Development Program

Knowledge of record keeping procedures

Knowledge of basic math;

Knowledge of NSPIRE inspection standards

Ability to analyze documents and determine program compliance

Ability to communicate effectively both orally and in writing

Ability to work effectively with diverse clients

Ability to interpret federal or state statutes, rules, and regulations

Ability to research source materials

Proficiency in Microsoft Office tools (Word, Outlook, Excel, PowerPoint).

MINIMUM EDUCATION AND/OR EXPERIENCE: A formal education equivalent to a bachelor’s degree in a business related field. At least 3 years of compliance experience or 3 to 5 years’ experience in affordable housing. Strong preference in Section 8 background.

EOE

Submit resume’s to ADFA.HR@Arkansas.gov