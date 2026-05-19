Salt Lake City Selects Systems & Software to Modernize Utility Operations

Utah Capital City Taps Harris Ecosystem to Unify Billing, Field Operations, and Customer Service

Salt Lake City serves a growing population with aging infrastructure and rising customer expectations. We needed a platform that could handle our operations today while giving us room to grow.” — Lisa Tarufelli, Salt Lake City Department of Public Utilities

WINOOSKI, VT, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Salt Lake City Department of Public Utilities has selected Systems & Software , a Harris Computer company, to replace its legacy systems with an integrated technology platform serving the city's water, wastewater, stormwater, and waste & recycling customers.The city will implement five connected solutions: enQuesta for customer information and billing, enQuestaLink for field service coordination, the Capricorn Self Service Portal for digital customer engagement, SmartWorks Compass for meter data management, and Paymentus for multi-channel payment processing.Four products come from Harris Computer's utility technology ecosystem, giving Salt Lake City a single vendor relationship across billing, field operations, customer self-service, meter data, and payments. The integrated design eliminates the patchwork of point solutions that creates data silos and operational friction for many utilities."Salt Lake City serves a growing population with aging infrastructure and rising customer expectations," said Lisa Tarufelli, Finance Administrator, Salt Lake City Department of Public Utilities. "We needed a platform that could handle the complexity of our operations today while giving us room to grow. The Harris ecosystem gave us that in one procurement.""Salt Lake City evaluated their options carefully, and the deciding factor was proof over promises," said Josh Wolf, Vice President of Sales & Marketing at Systems & Software. "They chose a platform with 50 years of operational confidence, backed by a technology ecosystem that covers every key workflow their team touches."Implementation is underway, with go-live expected in Summer 2027.

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