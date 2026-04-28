The 8 PM Shopping Rush Doesn't Exist: Study of 1M+ Orders Shows U.S. E-Commerce Peaks at Lunch.

SureBright Data Report, When do US Shoppers Buy? US E-Commerce Orders by Hour Mobile vs Desktop Shopping Peak Times High Value Purchasing Times

Analysis Challenges the Conventional Wisdom That Evening Is Prime Time for E-Commerce

The evening shopping peak is a myth, Our data shows U.S. buyers converting hardest between 11 and 3.” — Manish Chauhan, CEO, SureBright.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SureBright , a leading provider of product protection and extended warranty solutions for e-commerce merchants, released new research on U.S. online shopping behavior. The study finds that shoppers are most likely to buy during a concentrated midday window (36%), not in the evenings (20%). That’s a 2:1 reversal to what many retailers assume. The findings challenge a core assumption behind how many e-commerce brands schedule marketing, staffing, and operations.The white paper “When Do U.S. Shoppers Buy?” analyzed a sample data set of more than 1.1 million anonymized U.S. orders placed across SureBright’s merchant network over a 12-month period. The analysis found that over 36% of all daily U.S. e-commerce orders occur between 11:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. By contrast, the evening hours of 6:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m., a period many merchants treat as peak time, account for fewer than 20% of daily orders.“The evening shopping peak is a myth,” said Manish Chauhan, CEO, SureBright. “Our data shows U.S. buyers converting hardest between 11 and 3, and it isn’t close. Any merchant whose marketing calendar, staffing plan, or fulfillment cut-off still centers on 8 p.m. is losing sales before lunch is even over.”Key findings include:Midday dominates: Noon and 1:00 p.m. are the two busiest individual hours of the day, each accounting for 7.5% of daily orders. Together, the four-hour midday window (11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.) generates over 36% of daily volume.Mobile and desktop peak at different times: Desktop shopping peaks sharply at noon (8.3% of desktop orders), while mobile, which accounts for more than half of all orders at 50.4%, peaks later at 4:00 p.m.Device-specific scheduling matters: The four-hour gap between desktop and mobile peaks suggests merchants need device-specific campaign schedules rather than a one-size-fits-all approach.High-value purchases happen earlier in the day: Premium orders over $1,000 peak at 11:00 a.m., two full hours before budget purchases under $200 peak at 1:00 p.m. The research suggests that consumers making expensive, research-intensive buying decisions are most active during late morning.Evening is the weakest major window: After 6:00 p.m., hourly order volume drops to 4.8% or less per hour, well below the noon peak of 7.5%.The findings carry operational implications that go well beyond marketing. SureBright’s analysis recommends that merchants align customer service staffing, site performance infrastructure, and fulfillment cut-off times with the midday surge rather than anticipating an after-work rush that the data does not support.The full white paper, including hourly distribution charts and device-level breakdowns, is available at https://www.surebright.com/research/when-do-us-shoppers-buy-analysis-of-million-orders-reveals-how-hour-of-the-day-influences-customer-behavior About SureBrightSureBright is the preferred product protection platform used by more than 500 brands- from independent merchants to enterprise retailers- across the U.S. and Canada. The platform lets merchants launch warranty and shipping insurance programs in as little as 10 minutes, online or in-store, with zero upfront cost. SureBright integrates with Shopify, WooCommerce, and 10+ other major e-commerce and POS platforms, plus custom-built environments, and handles all claims, compliance, and financial risk. Learn more at www.surebright.com All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

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