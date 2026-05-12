Custom Integrators Can Now Embed Warranty Revenue Directly into Every AV Proposal on Specifi using SureBright

SureBright + Specifi

Integration between SureBright and Specifi lets dealers price warranty coverage into every project.

This partnership ensures protection is no longer an afterthought, but a natural extension of the proposal, delivered seamlessly within the tools integrators already use.” — Manish Chauhan, CEO of SureBright

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AV integrators using Specifi can now include whole-system warranty coverage as a standard line item in every proposal they build- from within their existing setup. The capability comes through a new integration with SureBright , whose Whole-System Warranty program covers entire custom installations under a single plan, including parts, labor, and professional re-installation.The integration works within Specifi's existing proposal workflow, meaning dealers don't need a separate tool, a new process, or additional training. Coverage can be priced into the project, passed through to the client, or presented as a standalone option depending on how the business is structured.When a product falls outside its original warranty, the cost of the service call, replacement, and labor is typically absorbed by the integrator with no reimbursement. By embedding Whole-System Warranty into the proposal process, dealers can price coverage into the project from the start, protecting their margin on work already sold.“Specifi has always been focused on helping integrators design, present, and win better projects,” said Matthew Booth, Founder of Specifi. “By integrating SureBright’s Whole-System Warranty directly into our platform, we are giving our users a powerful new way to enhance their proposals and deliver long-term value to their clients.”For dealers building recurring revenue, the model offers a clear path. Rather than absorbing the financial risk of system failures through a service plan, warranty separates that exposure entirely. Service plans can then focus on what they're meant to deliver- ongoing support, optimization, and client retention- without doubling as an insurance policy against hardware failure.“Integrators are already designing incredibly sophisticated systems on Specifi,” said Manish Chauhan, CEO of SureBright. “This partnership ensures protection is no longer an afterthought, but a natural extension of the proposal, delivered seamlessly within the tools integrators already use.”The Specifi customer portal also gives homeowners visibility into their coverage, creating an ongoing touchpoint between dealer and client that supports longer-term service relationships and streamlines issue resolution.The integration is available now within the Specifi platform. Learn more at https://www.surebright.com/whole-system-warranty and https://specifi.io/

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