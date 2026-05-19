Schechter, Shaffer & Harris, LLP Highlights Safety Challenges Facing Shipyard Workers in Heavy Equipment Operations

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Maritime attorney Matthew Shaffer of Schechter, Shaffer & Harris, LLP is highlighting workplace safety considerations for shipyard workers who operate around heavy industrial equipment in demanding environments.Shipyard operations rely on large and highly specialized machinery, including self-propelled modular transporters (SPMTs). These multi-axle systems are used to move vessels between water and land during construction, repair, and maintenance work.Workers who maintain and operate this type of equipment often work in challenging conditions. These may include exposure to high noise levels, vibration, repetitive motion, extreme temperatures, confined spaces, and physically demanding tasks.“Shipyard work requires careful coordination, specialized training, and consistent attention to safety practices. When workers are operating around large transport systems and heavy equipment, safety awareness, communication, and preparation are essential parts of the job.” -Matthew Shaffer According to the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH), shipyard workers face injury and fatality rates that are higher than the national average due to the hazardous nature of their work environments.Shipyard maintenance and repair operations often involve elevated work areas, confined spaces, and complex mechanical systems that require careful inspection and handling. In these environments, safety practices typically emphasize training, communication, equipment readiness, hazard awareness, and strict adherence to established standards.“Maritime and shipyard workers perform essential roles that support transportation, commerce, and national infrastructure,” Shaffer said. “Ongoing attention to training and workplace safety benefits both workers and employers across the industry.”For additional information about maritime workplace safety matters, contact Schechter, Shaffer & Harris at 713-400-HURT (4878)About Schechter, Shaffer & Harris Schechter, Shaffer & Harris, LLP. is a nationally recognized maritime and personal injury law firm based in Houston, Texas. With more than 100 years of combined legal experience and over $1 billion recovered for clients, the firm represents seamen, offshore workers, and families in maritime injury and accident matters nationwide.

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