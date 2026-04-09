Schechter, Shaffer & Harris, LLP Marks Milestone of Over $1 Billion Recovered in Client Settlements and Verdicts

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Schechter, Shaffer & Harris, LLP celebrates a major milestone in its commitment to advocating for clients affected by serious injuries and accidents. With decades of experience, meticulous preparation, and relentless advocacy, the firm has built a reputation for standing up to powerful opponents and achieving meaningful outcomes for individuals, families, and maritime workers nationwide.The firm handles a wide range of cases, from catastrophic personal injuries and wrongful death claims to maritime cases nationwide, representing seamen, longshoremen, and other maritime workers injured on vessels or offshore operations. Each case is approached with thorough investigation, strategic planning, and a focus on protecting clients’ rights.“We prepare every case thoroughly and advocate aggressively for our clients. Our goal is to provide strong, knowledgeable representation so our clients feel confident throughout the process,” said Jonathan S. Harris, Partner. Matthew Shaffer, Partner , added, “We bring experience and dedication to every case, ensuring our clients have a strong voice. Navigating a serious injury or accident is overwhelming, and our team is committed to providing clarity, guidance, and support.”Schechter, Shaffer & Harris, LLP is known for combining legal expertise with compassionate support. The firm ensures that evidence, documentation, and expert testimony are leveraged effectively, guiding clients through complex litigation while addressing both their legal and personal needs.The firm’s philosophy is simple: never back down. This approach has guided attorneys through thousands of cases, helping clients recover from devastating accidents and injuries. Over the years, Schechter, Shaffer & Harris, LLP has become a trusted advocate throughout Texas, and across the United States, providing strategic representation in both personal injury and maritime claims.About Schechter, Shaffer & Harris, LLPBased in Houston, Texas, Schechter, Shaffer & Harris, LLP is a nationally recognized law firm with 12 locations across Texas. The firm represents individuals injured due to negligence on the road, at work, and in public spaces, as well as maritime workers with claims nationwide. Known for strategic advocacy, trial readiness, and a client-focused approach, Schechter, Shaffer & Harris, LLP is dedicated to helping clients navigate the legal process and pursue justice.

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