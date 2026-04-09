Schechter, Shaffer & Harris, LLP Marks Milestone of Over $1 Billion Recovered in Client Settlements and Verdicts
The firm handles a wide range of cases, from catastrophic personal injuries and wrongful death claims to maritime cases nationwide, representing seamen, longshoremen, and other maritime workers injured on vessels or offshore operations. Each case is approached with thorough investigation, strategic planning, and a focus on protecting clients’ rights.
“We prepare every case thoroughly and advocate aggressively for our clients. Our goal is to provide strong, knowledgeable representation so our clients feel confident throughout the process,” said Jonathan S. Harris, Partner.
Matthew Shaffer, Partner, added, “We bring experience and dedication to every case, ensuring our clients have a strong voice. Navigating a serious injury or accident is overwhelming, and our team is committed to providing clarity, guidance, and support.”
Schechter, Shaffer & Harris, LLP is known for combining legal expertise with compassionate support. The firm ensures that evidence, documentation, and expert testimony are leveraged effectively, guiding clients through complex litigation while addressing both their legal and personal needs.
The firm’s philosophy is simple: never back down. This approach has guided attorneys through thousands of cases, helping clients recover from devastating accidents and injuries. Over the years, Schechter, Shaffer & Harris, LLP has become a trusted advocate throughout Texas, and across the United States, providing strategic representation in both personal injury and maritime claims.
About Schechter, Shaffer & Harris, LLP
Based in Houston, Texas, Schechter, Shaffer & Harris, LLP is a nationally recognized law firm with 12 locations across Texas. The firm represents individuals injured due to negligence on the road, at work, and in public spaces, as well as maritime workers with claims nationwide. Known for strategic advocacy, trial readiness, and a client-focused approach, Schechter, Shaffer & Harris, LLP is dedicated to helping clients navigate the legal process and pursue justice.
For more information
Schechter, Shaffer & Harris LLP.
+1 713-893-0971
jharris@smslegal.com
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