Schechter, Shaffer & Harris, LLP Celebrates Atty. Jonathan Harris’ 30th Bar Admission Anniversary

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Schechter, Shaffer & Harris, LLP proudly congratulates Partner Jonathan S. Harris on reaching a remarkable milestone: 30 years since his admission to the Texas Bar. Three decades in the legal profession highlight Mr. Harris’ dedication, advocacy, and unwavering commitment to serving clients and the community.Jonathan S. Harris is a seasoned personal injury attorney with extensive experience representing individuals and families in complex civil litigation. Over his career, he has successfully guided clients through serious personal injury, wrongful death, and catastrophic accident cases, earning a reputation for both skillful advocacy and compassionate client support. He is known for his meticulous preparation, trial readiness, and dedication to holding negligent parties accountable.“Reaching this milestone is more than a personal achievement it reflects years of learning, perseverance, and a continued passion for justice. I am grateful to my colleagues, mentors, and clients who have been part of this journey. The work we do makes a tangible difference in people’s lives, and that is what drives me everyday.” said Jonathan S. Harris, Partner at Schechter, Shaffer & Harris, LLP. Over the past 30 years, Mr. Harris has built a reputation for thoughtful counsel, aggressive advocacy, and a client-centered approach in complex personal injury and civil litigation matters. His extensive experience underscores the importance of dedication, integrity, and skill in shaping a meaningful and impactful legal career.About Schechter, Shaffer & Harris, LLP Schechter, Shaffer & Harris, LLP. is a nationally recognized personal injury law firm based in Houston, Texas. With more than 100 years of combined legal experience and over $1 billion recovered for clients, the firm represents individuals injured due to negligence on the road, at work, or in public spaces. The firm is known for aggressive advocacy, trial readiness, and compassionate client support while serving Houston and surrounding communities.

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