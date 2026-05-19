ARKON Mounts Launches XMS Series to Support Safer, More Efficient Industrial and Fleet Workflows

New modular heavy-duty mounting ecosystem helps businesses improve device stability, reduce downtime, and future-proof mobile operations

ARCADIA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As industrial operations continue to digitize, tablets and mobile devices have become essential tools across fleet management, warehousing, construction, and field service workflows. From ELD compliance and inventory management to real-time communication and diagnostics, businesses are relying more heavily than ever on connected mobile technology in demanding environments.To meet this growing need, ARKON Mounts has launched the XMS Series, a rugged modular mounting ecosystem engineered specifically for industrial, material handling, and fleet applications where vibration, movement, and continuous daily use demand more than standard consumer-grade mounting systems can provide.Built around heavy-duty metal ball mounting architecture, the XMS Series is designed to deliver greater stability, adjustability, and long-term durability in environments such as fleet vehicles, forklifts, warehouses, construction equipment, and field operations.As organizations scale mobile workflows, unreliable mounting infrastructure can create operational inefficiencies, safety concerns, and costly equipment replacement cycles. The XMS Series addresses these challenges with industrial-strength components engineered to stay secure under constant vibration while allowing operators to quickly reposition devices without sacrificing stability.The modular ecosystem includes AMPS mounts, shafts, pedestals, and metal ball adapters that can be configured across multiple applications and equipment types. Designed around widely used industry-standard mounting patterns and ball sizes, the XMS platform also makes it easier for organizations to integrate with existing setups without completely replacing current infrastructure.Beyond durability, the XMS Series was developed with long-term scalability in mind. As tablets, scanners, and mobile hardware evolve, businesses can retain their existing mounting structure while updating only the holder or device-specific component—helping reduce downtime, simplify upgrades, and lower long-term operational costs.The XMS Series supports a wide range of industrial applications, including:•Warehouse and forklift operations•Construction and field service environments•Industrial and manufacturing workflowsWith businesses under increasing pressure to improve operational efficiency and modernize workflows, ARKON Mounts positions the XMS Series as more than just a mounting solution, but as a scalable infrastructure platform built for the future of industrial mobility.To learn more about the XMS Series, visit: arkon.com/xms or arkon.com

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