Diyuan Zhu Named “Top 10 Producer” at 7th Thorn Rose Microfilm Awards

CHENGDE, CHINA, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 7th Thorn Rose Microfilm (Microdrama) Awards recently wrapped up, coinciding with the launch of the 8th edition of the annual festival. The event, themed “Embarking on a New Journey · United Toward the Future” brought together filmmakers from across China and highlighted the growing integration of Chengde’s cultural tourism and film sectors. Diyuan Zhu was recognized as one of the “Top 10 Producers” for his excellence in full-chain project coordination, meticulous operational management, and innovative marketing strategies. Industry experts praised Zhu for not only optimizing production resources and workflows but also aligning creative content with audience insights, achieving a balance between quality and engagement.Zhu has demonstrated his expertise across both feature films and micro-form productions. As executive producer of The Vanished Witness , he oversaw the full production chain, streamlined team operations, and efficiently allocated critical resources under tight deadlines, enhancing productivity and establishing a replicable production framework. In the microdrama The Breakfast Beauty Wants a Divorce , Zhu managed script development, shooting schedules, casting, and post-production marketing, crafting a tightly paced, emotionally compelling story. The series quickly amassed over 150 million views, setting a new benchmark for short-form content.“Being named a ‘Top 10 Producer’ honors the team’s dedication and inspires me to continue exploring the creative boundaries of short dramas and microfilms,” Zhu said. Observers describe him as a leading voice among the new generation of producers, driving the professionalization and standardization of China’s microfilm and short drama industry.Looking ahead, Zhu intends to focus on socially relevant and urban-themed microdramas while pursuing cross-platform collaborations, integrating short-form storytelling with new media, cultural tourism, and social initiatives. He emphasized, “Producing is not just about managing resources—it’s about shaping stories and emotions. We hope our work lets audiences feel the warmth and impact of the story.”

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