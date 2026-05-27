Jake Vince

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- S99 PR , a Los Angeles-based public relations and authority-building agency, announced the availability of its guaranteed media placement program for founders, executives, and businesses seeking stronger digital credibility, recognizable third-party press coverage, and broader authority across search engines and AI-driven discovery platforms.Unlike traditional PR retainers where results are uncertain and timelines are open-ended, S99 PR's guaranteed placement model gives clients confirmed publication in vetted media outlets before work begins. Placements are designed to strengthen how clients appear across Google search results, AI-generated recommendations, and digital research platforms used by consumers, investors, and business partners."Most people come to us because something is missing when someone Googles their name or their company," said Jake Vince of S99 PR. "The press we secure fills that gap. It builds the credibility layer that closes deals, earns trust, and shapes perception before a prospect ever picks up the phone."S99 PR says guaranteed media placements are increasingly relevant as AI platforms such as ChatGPT, Google Gemini, and Claude become primary discovery tools for consumers researching businesses and professionals. According to the company, AI systems draw heavily from trusted publications when generating brand recommendations and citations. Brands without consistent third-party press coverage risk being invisible in AI-driven search entirely.The agency's guaranteed placement program includes editorial features, authority-building articles, executive profiles, and broader brand visibility campaigns placed in recognized publications with verified readership. Clients retain full transparency on publication selection, timelines, and deliverables prior to committing.S99 PR works with founders, CEOs, consultants, healthcare professionals, real estate professionals, authors, and product brands seeking to build stronger online authority and more recognizable digital credibility across search and AI platforms.About S99 PRS99 PR is a Los Angeles-based public relations and authority-building agency specializing in guaranteed media placements, digital credibility, Google Knowledge Panels, and authority-building campaigns for founders, executives, and brands. The company focuses on strengthening public perception, search visibility, and AI discoverability through strategic press coverage and credibility-driven PR strategies.

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