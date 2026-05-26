The Metal Roof Installation Specialists for Roofing Companies and General Contractors Now Open to the Public

The Metal Roof Pros now offers direct access to expert metal roof installation for property owners in Los Angeles, Orange, Ventura & Riverside Counties

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- For decades, the most complex standing seam metal roofing systems in Bel Air, Brentwood, Hidden Hills, Pacific Palisades and Studio City have been installed by a roofing team that most homeowners never met. Today, The Metal Roof Pros announced it is now offering its metal roofing installations directly to the public, allowing property owners to hire the primary specialists typically hired by other roofing companies and general contractors to actually do their standing seam metal roof work.In the high-end Los Angeles market, it is a common practice for metal roof contractors and general contractors to sell a project to a homeowner, mark up the price, and then hire The Metal Roof Pros to perform the actual fabrication of the standing seams and installation. These industry insiders know The Metal Roof Pros are experts in the field of metal roofing. By ending this B2B exclusivity, homeowners can bypass the middleman and secure elite craftsmanship at the same discounted price the contractors pay."The reality is, because most companies selling metal roofing in Southern California don't have their own specialized crews or equipment to fabricate and install it, they call us," said Steven Arian, Founder of The Metal Roof Pros. "Our crews have been the go-to experts for the experts for years. Now, homeowners in Los Angeles areas like Laguna Beach, Arcadia, Sherman Oaks and Encino can work with the actual installation team directly, ensuring they get the highest quality metal roof installation while lowering the cost of a new metal roof by removing the contractor’s markup."By hiring the source directly, property owners in cities like Calabasas and Tarzana ensure they are working with the technical specialists responsible for the roof’s integrity and warranty, rather than a sales-focused middleman. This transition allows the public to access a wholesale tier of metal roof replacement and installation that was previously only available to industry professionals.About The Metal Roof ProsBased in Woodland Hills, The Metal Roof Pros is a specialist in standing seam metal roofing for Southern California. After decades of performing the installations for the region’s leading general contractors and roofing companies, the firm now provides direct-to-owner metal roof installation services to the most discerning property owners in Los Angeles, Malibu, Beverly Hills and all of Southern California.

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