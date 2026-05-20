TuxCare Delivers Post-EOL Security Support for Nuxt 3 Environments

TuxCare

Extends security support beyond Nuxt 3 end-of-life, helping organizations protect production Vue.js applications and the broader runtime stack they depend on

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TuxCare , a global innovator in securing open source, today announced the release of Endless Lifecycle Support (ELS) services for Nuxt 3 , helping organizations continue securely operating Nuxt 3-based applications after the framework reaches end-of-life (EOL) on July 31, 2026.Nuxt is the dominant framework for building Vue.js applications and is widely used for content sites, SaaS dashboards, and e-commerce frontends. Known for capabilities such as server-side rendering (SSR), hybrid rendering, file-based routing, and its Nitro-powered server engine, Nuxt has become a foundational technology across modern web application environments.While Nuxt 3’s upstream support lifecycle is coming to an end, many enterprises will continue running production applications built on the framework long after the official EOL deadline. TuxCare’s new ELS service for Nuxt 3 enables organizations to safely maintain those environments by continuing to receive security patches for Nuxt 3 and its broader runtime dependency stack.Importantly, a production Nuxt 3 deployment extends far beyond a single npm package. Nuxt 3 installations automatically include a large collection of required runtime dependencies, including the h3 HTTP framework, Nitro server engine, Vue, vue-router, Vite, and components of the broader UnJS ecosystem. Once Nuxt 3 reaches EOL, the bundled dependency versions associated with that release line effectively freeze, leaving organizations exposed to future vulnerabilities that will no longer receive upstream backported fixes.TuxCare’s ELS coverage for Nuxt 3 addresses that broader reality by extending security support not only for the Nuxt framework itself, but also for the underlying runtime stack required to operate production deployments.“Modern JavaScript application environments are deeply interconnected, and the end-of-life of a framework like Nuxt 3 creates security exposure across an entire dependency chain, not just a single package,” said Michael Canavan, Chief Revenue Officer at TuxCare. “Organizations cannot afford to leave critical frontend and server-side application infrastructure unsupported simply because upstream maintenance has ended. Our Endless Lifecycle Support services for Nuxt 3 give enterprises the ability to maintain stability while continuing to receive trusted security updates across the production stack.”TuxCare already provides Endless Lifecycle Support services for several earlier Nuxt versions, and the addition of Nuxt 3 further expands the company’s growing portfolio of post-EOL security support offerings for open-source software ecosystems.For more information, visit:About TuxCareTuxCare is on a mission to reduce the risk of cyber exploitation while making it easier for enterprises to get the most from their open-source technologies. Through its automated rebootless vulnerability patching solutions, end-of-life security offerings, and enterprise-grade support for AlmaLinux, TuxCare empowers thousands of organizations to protect themselves while leveraging the most advanced enterprise security solutions on the market today. The world’s largest enterprises, government agencies, service providers, universities, and research institutions are protected by TuxCare on over one million workloads and growing. For more information, go to https://tuxcare.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.