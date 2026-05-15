TuxCare’s Senior Developer Advocate To Speak at Cyber Security & Cloud Congress North America 2026

TuxCare

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TuxCare , a global innovator in securing open source, today announced that Chris DeMars, Senior Developer Advocate, is slated to speak at Cyber Security and Cloud Congress North America , taking place May 18-19 at the San Jose McEnery Convention Center, in San Jose, California.On Monday, May 18 from 2:05–2:25 p.m., DeMars is set to present a talk titled, “The node_modules Iceberg: Mysteries Below the Waterline.” In the session, he will explore the overlooked layers of transitive dependencies hidden within node_modules – components that developers depend on daily but seldom have time to inspect. Attendees will also gain practical insights on how to list transitive dependencies and identify the security risks they pose.The session will further highlight how organizations can reduce exposure from vulnerable or unsupported open-source components by incorporating TuxCare’s Extended Lifecycle Support (ELS) services that deliver ongoing security updates for end-of-life software.As TuxCare’s Senior Developer Advocate, DeMars focuses on secure JavaScript development and software supply chain education. With more than 20 years of experience in web development and developer relations, DeMars is a recognized Progress Champion and former Google Developer Expert and Microsoft MVP – best known for his work in web accessibility, secure frontend practices, and community building. Based in Detroit, he brings both technical expertise and a passion for inclusive, developer-first communities to every stage he steps on.For more information on DeMar’s session, visit:TuxCare will also exhibit at the show. For detailed information on Cyber Security & Cloud Congress North America, visit visit:About TuxCareTuxCare is on a mission to reduce the risk of cyber exploitation while making it easier for enterprises to get the most from their open-source technologies. Through its automated rebootless vulnerability patching solutions, end-of-life security offerings, and enterprise-grade support for AlmaLinux, TuxCare empowers thousands of organizations to protect themselves while leveraging the most advanced enterprise security solutions on the market today. The world’s largest enterprises, government agencies, service providers, universities, and research institutions are protected by TuxCare on over one million workloads and growing. For more information, go to https://tuxcare.com

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