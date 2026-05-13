TuxCare Launches Endless Lifecycle Support for MinIO Following Community Archive

TuxCare

Service enables organizations to securely continue running existing MinIO deployments with ongoing security patches, SBOM visibility, and SLA-backed support

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TuxCare , a global innovator in securing open source, today announced general availability of its Endless Lifecycle Support (ELS) for on MinIO , providing organizations with ongoing security maintenance and support for existing MinIO deployments following the archival of the MinIO community repository earlier this year.MinIO, the widely used S3-compatible object storage server commonly deployed for Kubernetes object storage, CI/CD artifact repositories, ML model registries, and on-premises data lakes, was archived by MinIO Inc. on February 13, 2026. The repository is now read-only, with no additional community updates, commits, or security patches planned for the community codebase.The change has left many organizations facing difficult decisions regarding long-term support, security exposure, and compliance requirements. Several vulnerabilities have already been disclosed affecting the final community release, including CVE-2026-39414 and CVE-2026-34204, while fixes released for the vendor’s commercial successor are not being backported to the archived community edition.TuxCare’s ELS for MinIO enables organizations to continue securely operating their existing MinIO environments without being forced into immediate migrations, platform changes, or unsupported deployments. The service delivers ongoing security patches through RPM, DEB, and Go binary packages on an SLA-backed cadence while preserving compatibility with existing workflows and infrastructure.“Organizations built critical infrastructure and workflows around MinIO, and many are now being forced to reevaluate how they maintain security and compliance moving forward,” said Michael Canavan, Chief Revenue Officer at TuxCare. “ELS for MinIO gives customers a practical path forward by allowing them to continue running the MinIO environments they already trust while still receiving the security updates, transparency, and expert support required to operate safely and confidently.”Unlike some alternative maintenance offerings that focus solely on hardened container images or provide best-effort patching timelines, TuxCare’s ELS for MinIO is designed to support a broader range of deployment models, including virtual machines, bare-metal environments, and on-premises infrastructure.ELS for MinIO is the latest release that continues TuxCare’s ever-growing portfolio of Endless Lifecycle Support services for open-source software, helping organizations maintain operational continuity and security long after upstream support ends.For more information on TuxCare’s ELS for MinIO, visit:About TuxCareTuxCare is on a mission to reduce the risk of cyber exploitation while making it easier for enterprises to get the most from their open-source technologies. Through its automated rebootless vulnerability patching solutions, end-of-life security offerings, and enterprise-grade support for AlmaLinux, TuxCare empowers thousands of organizations to protect themselves while leveraging the most advanced enterprise security solutions on the market today. The world’s largest enterprises, government agencies, service providers, universities, and research institutions are protected by TuxCare on over one million workloads and growing. For more information, go to https://tuxcare.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.