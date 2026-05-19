2026 Comanche Nation Swearing-In Ceremony
Please note that the Swearing-In Ceremony remains tentative pending the close of the protest period at 5:00 p.m. today.
Any updates or changes will be shared through official Comanche Nation communication channels.
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