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2026 Comanche Nation Swearing-In Ceremony

Please note that the Swearing-In Ceremony remains tentative pending the close of the protest period at 5:00 p.m. today.

Any updates or changes will be shared through official Comanche Nation communication channels.

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2026 Comanche Nation Swearing-In Ceremony

Distribution channels: Religion


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