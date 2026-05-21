New Article Points out that Satan is Powerless Next to God

Satan is not Stupid

Looking throughout the Bible, the author points out how the devil made a mistake that will get him tossed out of Heaven.

HUNTSVILLE, AL, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- An article, “ The Devil in the Bible ” by TGT Publishing asserts that Christian scholars have gotten the devil completely wrong. The devil is said to battle God for possession of men’s souls, but an open rebellion against God would mean the devil is a few bricks shy of a load and not a threat to anyone.This article reveals a more credible view of Satan. The devil hates God, but he must keep that to himself while he destroys humans to grieve God. The devil has great willpower, so Biblical Satan never openly committed a sin. In the Bible, there is no clear indication of Satan being cast out of Heaven at any point other than the end-times. Somewhere along the way, the devil made a mistake, and that is what this article is about. It reveals the mistake that the devil made, and why he made it.“The Devil in the Bible” answers many questions. It explains how the Son of God does not know the day and hour of His return. It reveals why Jesus cried out, “My God, My God, why have you forsaken me?” It also explains the Trinity in a way that doesn’t lead to more confusion.This is not to say that Christians have gotten everything wrong, but they did go astray on some very fundamental issues. It should be expected that Christian scholars made some mistakes since Christianity is founded on the idea that Jewish scholars made mistakes. It was necessary that certain information be kept secret until the end-times, and this means errors were unavoidable.This article is a must-read for anyone seeking a fresh view of the Bible. To read the article, visit the website here.

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