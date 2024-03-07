"The Apocalypse,” a New Book Reveals a Secret That Can Cause Armageddon
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Apocalypse presents a nontraditional view of God, the Bible, and Satan. Authored by Don Herston, the book will show that the devil is still in Heaven, but through a series of Biblical passages, the book reveals that the devil did commit a sin. The exposure of that hidden mistake will cause the devil to be cast out of Heaven. The Apocalypse is now available at Amazon and many other online retailers.
“My God, My God, why have you abandoned me?” It is said that Jesus was merely expressing his feelings, but according to The Apocalypse, God literally turned his face away from the crucifixion, and the devil openly cursed God. Satan is in Heaven, but the Son of God transcends Heaven. That one little idea is the most consequential idea ever conceived, and the greatest secret ever kept.
Jesus is at the Right Hand of God, but the Right Hand of God is a transcending level of Heaven. Satan and the other inhabitants of Heaven are not aware of the Right Hand of God.
This means that Jesus is a secret witness against the devil. The revelation of this secret in Heaven is the foretold revelation of the Messiah. This is what causes the war in Heaven, actually the debate between the Archangel Michael and the devil. This results in Satan being cast out of Heaven.
There are many unique ideas in this book. Even those who disagree with the overall theology may find some of the ideas it presents to be interesting if they willing to consider a complete departure from established Christian theology.
For more information about the book and the author, please visit These Glad Tidings.
