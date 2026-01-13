Cloudonix and Dograh Partner to Bring Open-Source Agentic Voice to the Enterprise

This partnership unifies open-source voice agents with carrier-grade telephony orchestration enabling “Humans and AI Speak as One”

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cloudonix, a communications orchestration platform for agentic voice, and Dograh, an open-source voice AI development platform, today announced a strategic partnership aimed at simplifying how enterprises and developers deploy voice AI in production.

The partnership combines Dograh’s open-source, no-code voice agent framework with Cloudonix’s global telephony orchestration layer. The result is a modular, production-ready voice stack that decouples agent intelligence from communications infrastructure — a persistent friction point in enterprise voice AI adoption.

While recent advances have made it easier to build conversational agents, integrating those agents reliably into real-world phone systems remains complex. Cloudonix and Dograh are addressing that gap directly by allowing customers to deploy open-source voice agents that connect seamlessly to carriers, SIP networks, and enterprise telephony environments worldwide.

For enterprises, the partnership reduces time-to-production and infrastructure complexity while preserving control over data, logic, and deployment. For developers, it enables faster experimentation and iteration without being locked into proprietary voice platforms.

Key benefits include:

- Self hosted open-source voice agents with full ownership and extensibility

- Carrier-grade voice orchestration abstracted via APIs

- Faster transition from prototype to enterprise deployment

- Global telephony compatibility without custom integrations

According to Abhishek Kumar, Founder of Dograh, “The know-how and resources to plug Voice AI Agents with low level telephony infrastructure at scale is fragmented. By partnering with Cloudonix, we are making it easy for customers to build open, intelligent voice agents that can be deployed at scale - without sacrificing flexibility or user experience. ”

”Open Source is at the core of Cloudonix’s values and DNA. Open Source projects re-shape the industry, accelerating adoption of technologies at an early stage and more.” Said Nir Simionovich, CEO of Cloudonix, “Dograh brings AI Voice Agent orchestration to the Open Source, making it accessible to everybody - simple, fast and secure. Partnering with Dograh, to enable full telephony features to Dograh users, without locking in to a specific CPaaS provider for numbers or call-minutes. Freedom of choice - across the entire AI Voice Agent stack.”

The combined Cloudonix and Dograh solution is available immediately, with enterprise early adopters already deploying agentic voice use cases across customer support, sales, and operations.

About Dograh

Dograh is an open-source platform for building and deploying voice AI agents, designed to give organizations full control over conversational logic, data, and deployment environments. They are on a mission to democratise the power of AI Voice agents. In today's AI native world, agents are everything. That's why we built a platform to build your own AI agents that automate repetitive tasks, optimize call flows, and deliver unmatched precision—allowing businesses to focus on innovation and growth.

Learn more at: https://www.dograh.com/

About Cloudonix

Cloudonix is an AI and telephony orchestration company headquartered in New York. Its platform enables enterprises to seamlessly integrate human communications with intelligent voice agents, delivering scalable, reliable, and efficient voice solutions.

Learn more at www.cloudonix.com/dograh

