OSC Technical Solutions Expands OT Cybersecurity Capabilities with James Cervini, EngD.

OSC Technical Solutions adds James Cervini, EngD, to strengthen critical infrastructure and operational technology cybersecurity capabilities.

James's experience strengthens our ability to support clients operating in some of the most complex and highly regulated environments in the country.” — John Roach, Senior VP and General Manager of OSC Technical Solutions

ANCHORAGE, AK, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- OSC Technical Solutions (OSC-TS), a mission-focused technology and cyber engineering firm within OSC Global and the CIRI family of companies, has expanded its industrial control systems and critical infrastructure cybersecurity expertise with the addition of James Cervini , EngD, as Director & Principal Architect, Operational Technology Cybersecurity. Headquartered in Washington’s Tri-Cities region, OSC-TS delivers IT modernization, cybersecurity operations and ICS/OT cybersecurity for high-consequence, highly regulated environments.Dr. Cervini brings deep expertise in industrial control system architecture, cyber-physical resilience, and operational technology security, with experience spanning several critical infrastructure sectors including energy, water, defense, chemical, transportation, and manufacturing. His background combines advanced applied research with hands-on work supporting the protection of complex operational environments where security, reliability, and continuity are essential. He most recently served as a Senior OT/ICS Cybersecurity Researcher at Idaho National Laboratory; a role reflected in his public professional profile and other public conference listings and has been active in the broader ICS security research community.He holds an Engineering Doctorate from Johns Hopkins University, where his research focused on innovative, testbed-validated approaches to improving ICS resilience through virtualization, software-defined networking, and cryptographic attestation for programmable logic controllers. His work has also addressed critical infrastructure attack modeling, cyber-physical system protection and practical mitigation approaches for resource-constrained operators in the energy and water sectors.Most recently, Dr. Cervini served as a Senior Cybersecurity Researcher at Idaho National Laboratory, where he supported energy-sector cybersecurity efforts tied to real-world programs involving federal sponsors, DOE offices and industry stakeholders. His expertise includes ICS/OT network architecture, observability design, threat emulation, incident response, anomaly detection in constrained environments, and familiarity with energy and nuclear cybersecurity frameworks, including DOE O 205.1C, NIST 800-82 and NRC guidance under 10 CFR 73.54.“James adds an exceptional level of technical depth to our team at a time when the nation is making major investments in grid modernization, utility resilience, and next-generation nuclear infrastructure,” says John Roach, Senior Vice President and General Manager of OSC Technical Solutions. “His experience strengthens our ability to support clients operating in some of the most complex and highly regulated environments in the country.”With deep roots supporting the U.S. Department of Energy at the Hanford Site, OSC-TS continues to build on its foundation in high-consequence mission environments. The addition of Dr. Cervini further strengthens the company’s position as it supports clients across critical infrastructure sectors and helps meet the growing cybersecurity demands associated with modernization across energy, utility and nuclear systems.As the nation advances long-term efforts to modernize aging infrastructure and strengthen cyber resilience across essential systems, OSC Technical Solutions is well positioned to help organizations secure the operational technologies that underpin mission continuity, safety, and national security. That includes the evolving needs of utilities, grid operators and emerging nuclear programs as the country moves into a new era of infrastructure investment and modernization.About OSC Technical SolutionsOSC Technical Solutions delivers cybersecurity and IT engineering for high-consequence government missions. A subsidiary of OSC Global and part of the CIRI family of companies, OSC-TS specializes in integrating software and hardware lifecycles while automating security and protection for government and commercial clients. Learn more at www.osctsolutions.com ###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.