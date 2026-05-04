Frank Toney Named President of I2X Technologies

Frank Toney is appointed as president of I2X Technologies. OSC Global Logo for I2X Technologies

Leadership appointment supports I2X’s next phase of growth as part of the OSC Global family of companies.

Frank is the right leader for the next chapter of I2X.” — Michelle Lindersmith, CEO and President of OSC Global.

LITTLETON, CO, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- I2X Technologies today announced the appointment of Frank Toney as President, marking an important step in the company’s continued growth as part of the OSC Global family of companies, a mission technology, cyber engineering enterprise and wholly owned subsidiary of Cook Inlet Region, Inc. ( CIRI ). OSC Global positions itself as a unified platform of specialized subsidiaries serving defense, intelligence, civilian, Department of Energy, critical infrastructure, and other high-consequence mission environments.Toney assumes the role at a time of strong momentum for I2X and the broader OSC Global portfolio. As President, he will lead I2X’s strategic direction, operational execution, and customer-focused growth while helping deepen alignment across the OSC Global family of companies. That broader platform brings together complementary capabilities in mission operations, cyber engineering, enterprise IT, secure infrastructure, software engineering, compliance automation, and high-consequence mission support.“Frank is the right leader for the next chapter of I2X,” says Michelle Lindersmith, CEO and President of OSC Global. “With deep industry experience and a long-standing understanding of I2X, he brings the leadership and strategic focus needed to build on the company’s strengths and drive continued growth. We’re excited about the impact his leadership will have across I2X and our broader organization.” Under Toney’s leadership, I2X will continue supporting federal customers while leveraging the scale, reach, and acquisition of flexibility of the OSC Global platform.“I am honored to serve as President of I2X Technologies,” says Frank Toney. “I2X has built a strong reputation for mission support, technical excellence, and trusted customer relationships. I look forward to working with our team, our customers, and our partners to build on that foundation and to help shape the company’s next stage of growth as part of OSC Global.”Toney joined I2X in February 2010 and has held multiple roles across the organization. Before joining I2X, he supported Missile Defense and United States Army programs in systems engineering, program controls, and business development roles, following earlier leadership assignments as a U.S. Army Field Artillery Officer. He holds a B.S. in Systems Engineering from the United States Military Academy, an MBA from Colorado State University’s Executive Program, and a Project Management Professional (PMP) certification.

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