OSC Technical Solutions Launches as a Dedicated Federal IT, Cybersecurity & Critical Infrastructure Services Company

OSC Technical Solutions launches as a standalone federal IT & cybersecurity firm bringing decades of Hanford DOE experience to high-consequence global missions.

Our experience at Hanford shaped how we approach technology in high-risk environments. We apply that operational discipline to ensure reliability, resilience & security across complex missions.” — John Roach Senior VP and General Manager of OSC Technical Solutions.

ANCHORAGE, AK, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- OSC Technical Solutions (OSC-TS) has been established as a standalone operating company within OSC Global , a subsidiary of Cook Inlet Region, Inc. (CIRI), an Alaska Native corporation. Headquartered in Washington’s Tri-Cities region, OSC-TS is a mission-focused technology and cyber engineering firm delivering IT modernization, cybersecurity operations, and industrial control systems (ICS/OT) cybersecurity for high-consequence, highly regulated environments.With deep roots supporting the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) at the Hanford Site, OSC-TS brings decades of operational experience in environments where safety, security, and continuity are non-negotiable. As one of Eastern Washington’s largest IT employers, with more than 350 professionals, the company continues its role as a key delivery partner to Hanford Mission Integration Solutions (HMIS), the site integrator, a relationship viewed as foundational to its mission and growth.Under OSC Global ownership, OSC-TS is expanding its proven IT and cyber engineering capabilities beyond Hanford to support new nuclear energy initiatives, grid modernization efforts, advanced manufacturing, and other critical infrastructure programs across the nation.“Our experience at Hanford shaped how we approach technology in high-risk environments,” says John Roach, Senior Vice President and General Manager of OSC Technical Solutions. “We apply that operational discipline to ensure reliability, resilience, and security across the country’s most complex and regulated missions.”Key Capabilities: Federal IT & Cybersecurity : Enterprise IT modernization, cyber operations, secure software engineering, AI governance, and data architecture.• Critical Infrastructure Protection: Cybersecurity for advanced nuclear systems, industrial control systems (ICS), and operational technology (OT).• Regional and National Impact: Supporting federal missions while strengthening cyber resilience across the Pacific Northwest and beyond.By combining local roots in the Tri-Cities with national scale, OSC-TS provides the technical rigor required for the country’s most complex, high-consequence missions.

