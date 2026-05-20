Auto-ISAC Announces Tenth Annual Summit in 2026

The World-class Summit is a Cornerstone of Sector Cybersecurity

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Automotive Information Sharing and Analysis Center (Auto-ISAC) today announced its 10th-anniversary summit will focus on the “Cost of Vigilance,” and the event, which will run October 6-9, 2026, in Novi, MI, will unveil a new two-track format allowing deeper exploration of topics.The Auto-ISAC Cybersecurity Summit is the premier automotive cybersecurity conference, bringing together manufacturers, suppliers, cyber practitioners, policy leaders, and other stakeholders to share insights and real-world solutions that strengthen the security of the automotive ecosystem.“What began as a conference for forward thinkers has become the cornerstone – the essential foundation – of global automotive resilience,” said Faye Francey, executive director, Auto-ISAC. “The world of cybersecurity is complex and ever evolving. In two days, Summit attendees get a valuable download on emerging issues and new developments in sector cybersecurity.”Registration is now open at www.AutomotiveISAC.com The Summit has both Stakeholder and Members-only sessions that will be held in Novi, Michigan at the Vibe Credit Union Showplace at 46100 Grand River Avenue..• For Stakeholders, the Summit will begin with a reception on October 6, followed by two full days of sessions on October 7-8, 2026.• A Members-only Workshop is set for the day of October 6 and a Members Advisory Forum is scheduled for October 9.A block of discounted rooms with free event shuttle services is available.The room blocks are limited so attendees are encouraged to book early at Hilton Garden Inn Detroit-Novi or Residence Inn by Marriott Detroit Novi.The Summit is successful because programs tackle relevant issues.Increasingly, cybersecurity leaders must look beyond code and compliance and translate risks and solutions into genuine business impacts. The Cost of Vigilance program will reflect the sustained operational, financial, and strategic effort required to remain resilient—balancing compliance, security maturity, resource constraints, and an evolving threat landscape. Discussions are intended to emphasize the need to articulate risk in business terms, optimize investment, and sustain resilience across the automotive ecosystem.This Summit will unveil two tracks of sessions in the afternoons.One track will be devoted to the priorities of technical and engineering attendees, while a separate track addresses policy, management, and governance.The Auto-ISAC is now accepting presentation proposals for the technical and policy tracks.Speakers from industry, academia and government are invited to address two themes:• Security in Practice: How organizations translate cyber threats into business-relevant impacts and make informed cybersecurity decisions under real-world operational and business constraints.• Securing the Supply Chain: How organizations strengthen cybersecurity resilience across the extended automotive supply chain amid varying maturity, regulatory pressure, and geographical complexity.Multiple types of sponsorship tailored to organizational priorities are now available.The Auto-ISAC’s engaged community makes the Summit strong. Over its 10-year history, the Summit has become our flagship event, recording growing attendance, increased demand for sponsorships, and more first-rate speakers at the podium from diverse organizations.Contact Heather Wagner at hwagner@AutomotiveISAC.com for more information.“One of the biggest impacts of the Summit is how it connect us. The Summit convenes VIPs in automotive, smart mobility, connected vehicles. Our Summit attendees have praised the event for its strong mix of government and industry voices, and they value the open dialogue and exposure to emerging topics and technologies,” said Francey.Over the past decade, Auto-ISAC has demonstrated the critical importance of trusted collaboration in securing the future of connected vehicles. By uniting industry stakeholders, fostering information sharing, advancing best practices, and building global partnerships, Auto-ISAC has strengthened the automotive sector’s ability to anticipate, protect against, withstand, and recover from evolving and emerging cyber threats.About Auto-ISACThe Auto-ISAC was formed by automakers in 2015 to establish a global information-sharing community to address vehicle cybersecurity and operate as a central hub for sharing, tracking, and analyzing intelligence about emerging cybersecurity risks. Auto-ISAC members represent more than 99 percent of light-duty vehicles on the road in North America. Members also include heavy-duty vehicles, commercial fleets, carriers, and suppliers. For more information, please visit www.automotiveisac.com and follow us @autoisac.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.