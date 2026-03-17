Auto-ISAC and ENX Association Align to Collaborate on Strengthening Automotive Supply Chain Cybersecurity

Organizations to align third-party risk management and threat-intelligence efforts to bolster industry resilience worldwide

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Automotive Information Sharing and Analysis Center (Auto-ISAC), the automotive industry’s trusted forum for cybersecurity information sharing, and ENX Association , the operator of the widely adopted TISAXthird-party cybersecurity assessment framework, today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to advance collaboration on supply-chain cybersecurity risk mitigation across the global automotive ecosystem.The arrangement reflects a shared commitment to strengthening cyber resilience in an increasingly digital and interconnected industry—particularly across third-party suppliers, service providers, and technology partners that form the backbone of modern vehicle development and manufacturing.Under the MoU, the organizations will coordinate efforts to align their respective strengths: ENX’s long-standing leadership in standardized cybersecurity assurance and supplier assessments, and Auto-ISAC’s role in cyber threat intelligence collection, analysis, and sharing, incident management coordination, and operational resilience.“The automotive industry depends on a complex and global supply chain, and that interdependence makes collaboration essential,” said Faye Francy, Executive Director of Auto-ISAC. “This alignment with ENX reinforces our mutual focus on helping organizations understand, manage, and reduce third-party cyber risk—while building on the significant investments companies have already made in established assessment and certification frameworks.”ENX’s TISAXprogram, with more than 20,000 assessed sites across 90 countries, has become a cornerstone for managing enterprise cybersecurity risk across the automotive supply chain. Auto-ISAC, founded by leading automakers in 2015 and now representing more than 80 organizations globally, supports members through cyber threat intelligence, cybersecurity information, alerts, briefings, training, and support for Members’ preparedness and resiliency.Together, the two organizations aim to foster interoperability between established approaches—avoiding duplication of effort while improving visibility into supplier cybersecurity posture and encouraging continuous risk reduction across the ecosystem.“Our mission at ENX is to ensure that our standards deliver tangible value to every organization across the automotive value chain that relies on them” said Lennart Oly, Executive Management, ENX Association. “The collaboration with Auto-ISAC represents an important step to leverage synergies, avoid duplicated efforts, and strengthen the exchange of threat intelligence and operational insight across the ecosystem. Together, we aim to further evolve our standards and to ensure they are practical, scalable, and effective for manufacturers and suppliers of all sizes worldwide.”Focused on Practical OutcomesAs part of the collaboration, Auto-ISAC and ENX plan to establish a joint work program. Priority areas include:• Enhancing third-party cybersecurity resilience• Supporting scalable approaches for small and medium-sized suppliers• Encouraging alignment with internationally recognized standards• Promoting efficient information-sharing practices• Strengthening industry readiness and resiliency amid electrification, connected vehicles, and digital transformationThe MoU underscores both organizations’ intent to preserve their independence while coordinating in ways that benefit the industry as a whole.________________________________________About Auto-ISACFounded in 2015 by leading automotive manufacturers, Auto-ISAC is the automotive industry’s trusted cybersecurity community for sharing threat intelligence, coordinating incident response, and advancing best practices across enterprise and vehicle systems. Auto-ISAC members comprise global automakers, suppliers, and mobility providers in North America, Europe, and Asia.________________________________________About ENX AssociationENX is a trust anchor for cross-company data exchange and the protection of sensitive data in the automotive industry, supported by its members and users. Founded in 2000, the ENX Association is an organization of automotive manufacturers, suppliers and national automotive associations. The aim of ENX is to enable and simplify secure and trustworthy collaboration in industrial value-added networks.________________________________________

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