Auto-ISAC Partners with Google Cloud

Advancing Cybersecurity of the Connected Vehicle across the Industry

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- – The Automotive Information Sharing and Analysis Center (Auto-ISAC) announces that Google Cloud, which provides a suite of cloud computing services, has become a new strategic partner to engage with the group’s automotive-sector members.“Auto-ISAC members are at the forefront of automotive cybersecurity, continually assessing risks and advancing novel approaches to protect products and customers. Google Cloud brings considerable strengths to help fortify our industry and enhance our ongoing work,” said Faye Francy, Executive Director of the Auto-ISAC.Google Cloud brings together innovations from across Google to help customers digitally transform with artificial intelligence that is ready for what comes next, data insights that speed innovation, infrastructure designed to meet industry needs, collaboration tools that help teams do their best work, and security that can proactively stop threats.“As software-defined vehicles become a cornerstone of the global economy, they require a security foundation just as sophisticated as the cars themselves. Through our partnership with Auto-ISAC, Google is committed to deep collaboration that bridges the gap between familiar connected experiences and world-class cybersecurity to ensure the entire automotive ecosystem remains resilient against evolving threats,” said Nick Godfrey, senior director and global head, Office of the CISO, Google Cloud.Through rapid and transformative digitization and technological innovation, connected vehicles are now the norm. In this modern vehicle ecosystem, cybersecurity is a collective responsibility and building strong communities is a priority. The Auto-ISAC Strategic Partnership Program invites leading cybersecurity providers to share knowledge and expertise with the automotive sector. These partners are for-profit companies offering connected vehicle cybersecurity products and services, as well as other value-added projects, to support, educate, and engage Auto-ISAC members.This year the Auto-ISAC is celebrating its 10th anniversary as a global information-sharing community established for vehicle cybersecurity. Founded in 2015, the Auto-ISAC operates a central hub for sharing, tracking, and analyzing intelligence about emerging cybersecurity risks. As resources for its community of cyber professionals, the Auto-ISAC offers educational programs, Best Practices, a monthly community call, an annual Summit in both the US and Europe, analytic reports and more.Stay informed with trusted content only available at Auto-ISAC, including reports and research, at www.automotiveisac.com/publications-project-resources. Auto-ISAC members represent more than 99 percent of light-duty vehicles on the road in North America. Members also include heavy-duty vehicles, commercial fleets, carriers, and suppliers. For more information, please visit www.automotiveisac.com and follow us @autoisac.# # #

