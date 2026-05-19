Secret World Gives Every Hustler a Storefront on the Map

The Secret World side hustle map is live coast to coast — from NYC and San Francisco to Phoenix, Las Vegas, and beyond. No storefront, no website, no problem — this seller pinned her location on the Secret World side hustle map and customers came straight to her. A Secret World user shows off $654 earned in a single week — found entirely through the side hustle map, right in his neighbourhood. Over 100 pop-up hustlers are already live on the Secret World map — selling food, clothes, art, and more on city streets near you. Open Secret World, see tasks and pop-ups near you, earn the same day — the side hustle map that turns your neighbourhood into an opportunity.

Pin your location, list what you're selling, go live. Secret World's map is turning everyday hustlers into local sellers — 100+ pop-ups already.

Opportunities should not be hidden behind algorithms.” — Kaixiong, Zhang

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Secret World App Announces Strategic Pivot to Side Hustle Marketplace, Reports Surge in Sign-Ups as Sellers Flood the MapSecret World App, the New York-based platform originally launched to connect people to local tasks and opportunities, has announced a major strategic pivot positioning the app as the first dedicated side hustle map — a live, location-based marketplace where anyone can pin their location and start selling to buyers in their immediate area.The announcement marks a significant shift in the company's direction. Rather than focusing solely on task-based gig work, Secret World is now centering its platform around local commerce, giving informal sellers a digital storefront for the first time without requiring a website, a business licence, or any upfront investment.The response has been immediate. Sign-ups are accelerating week over week, and the platform has already surpassed 100 active pop-up listings across food, personal services, crafts, vintage resale, and more. Company leadership says the growth reflects a demand that existing platforms were never built to serve."Secret World was built for the person who makes the best jerk chicken on their block, the teenager who flips Pokemon cards on the weekend, the one who grows more vegetables than they can eat. This is our new pivot," said a spokesperson for Secret World App. "Those people are already hustling. Secret World just puts them on the map, literally."The mechanics of the platform are straightforward. A seller opens the app, pins their location, and lists what they are selling. Buyers in the surrounding area see the pin on a live map and come directly to them. There are no platform fees, no delivery infrastructure, and no intermediary involved in the transaction.The sellers joining the platform since the pivot span a wide cross-section of informal American commerce. Homemade food vendors, beauty and personal care providers working without a physical location, collectors flipping goods on weekends, and immigrant entrepreneurs building income streams outside of traditional employment. For many, Secret World represents the first time their business has had any digital visibility at all."Before Secret World, these sellers were invisible to anyone who did not already know them," the spokesperson added. "The map makes them discoverable. Suddenly the customer base is not just followers. It is everyone in the neighbourhood who is hungry, curious, or looking for something real."The pivot comes at a moment of record growth in the American side hustle economy. More than 73 million Americans took on side income in 2025, according to industry research, with demand concentrated among workers seeking flexible, low-barrier income that does not require institutional access or formal credentials. Secret World's new positioning speaks directly to that gap.With momentum building and new listings appearing daily, the company says the map is beginning to function as something that did not previously exist: a real-time directory of neighbourhood commerce, visible to everyone and open to anyone with something to offer.Secret World is available as a free download on the App Store and Google Play . More information is available at secretworld.ai.

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