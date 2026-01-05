Businesses Adopt Commission-Free Flyers to Reduce High Fees From Delivery and Deal Apps

Businesses Onboarding Secret World App in NYC Digital Store Front of a restaurant on the Secret World App A small business operating a digital storefront that replaces commissions with direct, location-based customer reach. App interface showing a business selecting local or global sharing options for a digital flyer on the Secret World App platform. Splash Screen Of the Secret World App

Local stores are using Secret World App’s digital flyers to promote deals, memberships, and hiring—without commission fees.

We're not replacing anything. We're just adding a channel that works just as well, with more control. ” — Kaixiong Zhang, Founder, Secret World

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Local businesses across the United States are increasingly searching for ways to reach customers without paying high commissions to third-party delivery apps and deal platforms. As platform fees, forced discounts, and pay-to-play visibility models continue to rise, many small businesses are experimenting with simpler, direct alternatives that help them keep control of margins and customer relationships.One emerging approach is the use of commission-free local Flyers, which allow businesses to send offers directly to nearby customers instead of relying on intermediaries. Rather than routing orders, reservations, or promotions through platforms that take a percentage of every transaction, Flyers focus on driving direct foot traffic, in-store purchases, and first-party customer engagement.This model is now being adopted through platforms such as Secret World, a location-based app designed to help people earn, flip, and save locally while giving businesses tools to reach customers without commissions.Rising Pressure From Platform FeesFor many restaurants, retailers, and service providers, delivery apps and deal platforms offer exposure but often at a high cost. Industry reports and business owners frequently cite commission rates that can range from double digits to more than 30 percent per transaction, along with additional marketing fees required to stay visible.“These platforms can help with reach, but the tradeoff is margin and control,” said a spokesperson for Secret World. “For many small businesses, especially in dense local markets, the question has become whether there’s a way to reach nearby customers directly without giving up a share of every sale.”As a result, some businesses are shifting focus away from platform-dependent growth and back toward local discovery, repeat customers, and neighborhood-level engagement.How Commission-Free Flyers WorkUnlike traditional deal sites or delivery marketplaces, Flyers inside the Secret World app are not tied to transaction commissions. Businesses create simple, time-bound offers that appear to nearby users on a live map. Customers can discover these offers based on location and intent, then choose how to engage—by visiting the store, redeeming in person, or contacting the business directly.Because Flyers are not tied to a per-order fee, businesses retain full control over pricing, fulfillment, and customer relationships. Flyers can be used for a wide range of purposes, including:• Driving foot traffic during slow hours• Promoting limited-time local deals• Announcing pop-ups, events, or new inventory• Offering perks to nearby customers without public discountsThe emphasis is on visibility and discovery rather than transactions being owned by a third party.A Shift Toward Direct Local DiscoveryThe renewed interest in Flyers reflects a broader shift in how local businesses think about customer acquisition. Instead of optimizing solely for delivery or deal rankings, many owners are prioritizing tools that help them stay visible within their immediate neighborhood.Secret World App was designed around this local-first philosophy. The app presents nearby opportunities—such as tasks, pop-ups, savings, and Flyers—on a live map, allowing users to discover what’s happening around them in real time. For businesses, this creates a way to reach customers who are already nearby and motivated to engage locally.“Local commerce doesn’t always need a middleman,” the company spokesperson added. “In many cases, businesses just want a way to tell people around them what they offer, today, without paying a commission to do it.”Complement, Not ReplacementCommission-free Flyers are not positioned as a replacement for every delivery app or deal platform. Instead, they offer businesses an additional channel—one that emphasizes direct relationships and local control.Some businesses continue to use third-party platforms for reach while supplementing them with Flyers to improve margins and build direct customer awareness. Others use Flyers as a primary tool to test demand, promote in-store experiences, or re-engage local customers who prefer to shop nearby.This flexibility has made Flyers particularly appealing to independent businesses, new storefronts, and operators looking to experiment without committing to long-term platform contracts or revenue sharing.Growing Interest From Business OwnersAs more business owners search for alternatives to commission-heavy platforms, interest in Flyer-based models continues to grow. Search trends around “delivery app commission alternatives” and “Groupon alternatives for small businesses” reflect a broader demand for tools that balance exposure with sustainability.By focusing on location-based discovery rather than transactions, platforms like Secret World aim to give businesses more options in how they attract customers—without locking them into a single channel or fee structure.About Secret World AppSecret World is a location-based app that helps people earn, flip, and save locally while enabling businesses to reach nearby customers through tools like commission-free Flyers. Built around real-time maps and neighborhood discovery, Secret World connects users with local opportunities and helps businesses promote offers directly, without transaction commissions.Businesses and users can explore Flyers and other local features directly through the Secret World app.

