WYDOT to host online public meeting for Statewide Rail Plan Update

STATEWIDE – The Wyoming Department of Transportation has launched the final online, self-guided public meeting for the Statewide Rail Plan update. The meeting will be open for the public to learn more and provide feedback anytime between now and June 15, 2026, at www.wyomingstatewiderailplan.com/meeting2.

This is the second and final opportunity for stakeholders and the public to provide input before the plan is finalized. The online meeting will cover:

Online Meeting No. 1 and survey results

Recent industry activity

At-grade rail crossings

Draft projects included in the SRP

The SRP will serve as a statewide planning document for rail infrastructure and improvements that align with the goals and objectives of WYDOT and the Federal Railroad Administration. The SRP will establish State policies involving freight and passenger rail transportation and will present priorities and strategies to enhance rail service in the state. It will serve as a basis for federal and state rail investment opportunities.

For questions or to request a physical copy of the survey questions, please contact the project team via the project website.

Project Website: www.wyomingstatewiderailplan.com/