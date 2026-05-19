Harper Calls for Greater Equity, Reform at Statewide Town Hall

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Following the gathering of operators, advocates, farmers, regulators, and community members for a timely discussion titled “The State of Cannabis, Hemp & Equity in Illinois: Progress, Challenges & What Comes Next,” which examined the current state of Illinois’ cannabis and hemp industries and the ongoing effort to fulfill the state’s equity commitments, state Rep. Sonya Harper, D-Chicago, emphasized that while progress has been made, work remains to ensure equity and opportunity stay at the forefront of the industry’s future.

The town hall brought together voices from across the industry to share firsthand experiences from social equity license holders, small business owners, hemp farmers, and impacted communities. Participants discussed both progresses made under Illinois’ legalization framework and the significant barriers that remain to achieving true equity.

“For too many equity operators, the promise of this industry has not matched the reality,” Harper said. “We have to be honest about where the system is falling short and what it will take to make equity real for the communities most impacted.”

Throughout the discussion, participants raised concerns about high licensing fees, heavy tax burdens, rising operational and compliance costs, and limited access to capital, all of which continue to strain small businesses and create ongoing barriers for social equity license holders seeking to become operational, while stakeholders also pointed to challenges including local approval hurdles, market saturation, dispensary clustering in vulnerable communities, pricing pressures, delayed payments, and competitive disadvantages tied to larger multi-state operators.

Community advocates emphasized that equity must go beyond licensing and include real reinvestment in communities harmed by cannabis criminalization, while hemp farmers and industry stakeholders called for stronger state leadership and better infrastructure support as uncertainty around federal hemp policy continues to grow, leading participants to urge lawmakers to continue holding hearings and pursue operational relief, fee reform, a review of cannabis taxes, stronger protections against dispensary clustering, and greater oversight and accountability across the industry.

The town hall made one thing clear: while Illinois has made progress, there is still a long way to go in building a truly equitable cannabis and hemp industry.

“As we move forward, we must stay focused on delivering real equity outcomes,” Harper said. “That requires continued accountability, sustained policy action, and commitment to the communities this system was designed to serve.”