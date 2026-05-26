Faver Dias Bills to Strengthen Support for Women and Children Head to Governor’s Desk

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Underscoring her work to support women and children, measures from state Rep. Laura Faver Dias, D-Grayslake, to expand home visiting services and expand “play-based learning” are heading to the governor’s desk.

“The welfare of our women and children should always be a priority,” said Faver Dias. “We need to make sure that we’re providing them with the resources they need to succeed in everyday life. Women are often acting as the backbones of not just their families, but also their communities, and they deserve to have a strong support system.”

Faver Dias’s House Bill 4606 supports moms and their newborns by expanding access to home visiting services. It requires the Illinois Department of Human Services (IDHS) to identify, develop and manage administrative infrastructure needed to support existing and future short-term universal newborn home visiting services. These services will provide critical support to moms as they navigate life with their newborns, offering them a much-needed support system.

Wanting to improve young children’s educational experience, Faver Dias’s House Bill 4577 clearly defines “play-based learning,” providing educators with the tools they need to help students build their foundational skills for lifelong learning and success. When children are allowed to participate in play-based learning environments, they show stronger language skills as well as increased cognitive and social development.

“When we look into our children’s eyes, we’re looking into the future,” said Faver Dias. “We need to provide them with tools to learn and grow, so they can move forward in life confidently. While the federal government seems to be fighting to drag us two steps back, that’s not going to happen here in Illinois. We’re moving into the future with confidence, knowing our children will be able to thrive.”

Rep. Faver Dias also supported legislation that expands insurance coverage for menopause treatment, protects survivors of gender-based violence from legal harassment and requires police officers to notify survivors of sexual assault that they can request their interview to be done by someone of the same sex or gender as them.