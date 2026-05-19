Revived Laser Studio Brings PicoWay® Tattoo Removal to Anchorage

Briahnna Jenkins with PicoWay® at Revived Laser Studio

The only PicoWay® provider in Anchorage offers a faster, more effective path to clearer skin

PicoWay® is in a different category from what has been available locally. I wanted to offer my clients something that actually works faster and feels better, and this is it.” — Briahnna Jenkins

ANCHORAGE, AK, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Revived Laser Studio announced today the availability of PicoWay® laser tattoo removal treatments at its Anchorage location, making it the only provider in the market to offer the Candela PicoWaysystem. The PicoWay, named the 2022 Aesthetic Awards Device of the Year and featured on NBC's Today show, delivers faster results with less discomfort than traditional Q-switch laser technology. Anchorage residents seeking tattoo removal have until now had access only to Q-switch laser devices. The PicoWaysystem operates in trillionths of a second, using a photoacoustic effect rather than heat to break down ink particles. The result is fewer treatments, less risk of skin damage and the ability to treat a wider range of ink colors, including difficult-to-remove blue and green pigments."Anchorage has needed this for a long time and I am thrilled to be the one to bring it here," said Briahnna Jenkins, owner of Revived Laser Studio. "After receiving laser tattoo removal on a Q-Switch personally, the pain and lack of results was frustrating. PicoWayis in a different category from what has been available locally. I wanted to offer my clients something that actually works faster and feels better, and this is it."In addition to tattoo removal, the PicoWaysystem addresses benign pigmented lesions and supports skin rejuvenation through its Resolve and Resolve Fusion fractional treatments. Treatments typically range from 15 to 20 minutes with low to no downtime, making them accessible for clients with busy schedules.To learn more or schedule a consultation, visit Revived Laser Studio on Instagram or call (907) 748-1153.About Revived Laser StudioRevived Laser Studio is an Anchorage, Alaska-based studio offering PicoWaylaser tattoo removal and skin treatment services. Founded and operated by Briahnna Jenkins, the studio serves clients seeking safe, effective and minimally invasive solutions for tattoo removal and skin rejuvenation. Revived Laser Studio is located at 4050 Lake Otis Parkway, Anchorage, AK 99508.

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