Oak House Medical Spa Hosts 'Summer Safe Skin Event' Featuring Candela Nordlys Laser Technology

Oak House Medical Spa invites the community to its Summer Safe Skin Event on June 25th, featuring live Candela Nordlys laser demonstrations, expert consultations, exclusive specials, and interactive skincare experiences designed for safe summer rejuvenati

This event is designed to educate our community about advanced treatment options like Nordlys that can safely and effectively improve skin health year-round.” — Holly O’Quin, owner of Oak House Medical Spa

HARAHAN, LA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Oak House Medical Spa invites the community to attend its exclusive Summer Safe Skin Event on Thursday, June 25th from 2:00 PM to 7:00 PM at its Harahan location. This educational and interactive event will showcase advanced summer-safe skin rejuvenation treatments featuring the innovative Candela Nordlys laser system.Designed to help patients achieve radiant, healthy skin safely during the summer months, the event will provide guests with the opportunity to learn about customizable laser treatments that target pigmentation, redness, sun damage, and overall skin rejuvenation with less downtime and minimal disruption to summer activities.Attendees will enjoy an afternoon of:-Live laser demonstrations-Personalized skin consultations-Educational comparisons between Nordlys, CO2, and Broadband Light (BBL) treatments-Event-only specials and exclusive discounts-Swag bags featuring sunscreen and skincare goodies-Light bites and refreshments-Raffle prizes and giveawaysGuests will also participate in Oak House Medical Spa’s interactive “Passport to Glow” experience, where they can visit educational stations, collect stamps, and enter to win prizes while exploring the benefits of summer-safe aesthetic treatments.“Many patients believe they need to wait until fall or winter to address concerns like pigmentation and skin rejuvenation,” said Holly O’Quin, owner of Oak House Medical Spa. “This event is designed to educate our community about advanced treatment options like Nordlys that can safely and effectively improve skin health year-round.”Unlike traditional broadband light treatments that may carry increased pigmentation risks during sun exposure, the Nordlys system utilizes narrowband light technology designed to be safer for summer treatments, with less downtime and suitability for a wide range of skin types.Space for the event is limited, and early RSVP is encouraged.Event Details:Oak House Medical Spa Summer Safe Skin Event📅 Thursday, June 25, 2025🕑 2:00 PM – 7:00 PM📍 Oak House Medical Spa1640 Hickory Ave., Suite AHarahan, LA 70123RSVP here:For additional information, visit oakhousemedspa.com or call 504-222-2995.About Oak House Medical SpaOak House Med Spa and Wellness Center is a premier medical aesthetics and wellness destination located in Harahan, Louisiana, serving clients throughout River Ridge, Metairie, New Orleans, and Kenner. The practice is led by Holly O’Quin, a board-certified Family Nurse Practitioner with over 25 years of experience in healthcare. With a background as a former ER nurse and certifications in critical care and trauma, Holly brings a high level of clinical expertise, precision, and patient-focused care to every treatment.Oak House Med Spa and Wellness Center offers a comprehensive range of advanced, results-driven services, including injectables, laser treatments, facials, microneedling, hormone optimization, and weight management. Each treatment plan is thoughtfully customized to align with the individual goals and lifestyles of its clients, ensuring natural-looking results that enhance, not alter, one’s appearance.Known for its warm, boutique-style atmosphere and commitment to building lasting relationships, Oak House Med Spa and Wellness Center empowers clients to look and feel their best at every stage of life through innovative treatments, expert care, and a focus on total well-being.

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