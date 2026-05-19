Magnolia Medical & Aesthetics Introduces PicoWay® Laser Treatments in San Antonio

Emily Horn, PA-C at Magnolia Medical and Aesthetics with PicoWay® by Candela

The Stone Oak med spa now offers the award-winning Candela PicoWay® system for acne scars, pigmentation, wrinkles and tattoo removal

The technology allows us to treat concerns we previously had limited options for, and the downtime profile makes it accessible for people with busy lives.” — Emily Horn, PA-C

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Magnolia Medical & Aesthetics , a premier medical aesthetics practice in San Antonio's Stone Oak area, is now offering PicoWaylaser treatments from Candela. The PicoWaysystem, named the 2022 Aesthetic Awards Device of the Year and featured on NBC's Today Show, delivers advanced skin revitalization with minimal downtime through a non-thermal, photoacoustic approach that works at the cellular level.Unlike traditional laser treatments, PicoWayoperates in ultra-short pulse durations measured in picoseconds, targeting pigment and stimulating collagen without generating excess heat in surrounding tissue. This distinction makes it suitable for a broader range of skin types and concerns than many conventional laser platforms."The PicoWaysystem represents a meaningful step forward in what we can offer our patients. The technology allows us to treat concerns we previously had limited options for, and the downtime profile makes it accessible for people with busy lives," said Emily Horn, PA-C, Lead Injector and Allergan and Galderma Trainer at Magnolia Medical & Aesthetics. "We are excited to bring this to our San Antonio patients."The PicoWay system at Magnolia is available for the following treatment areas:• Acne scars and wrinkles, addressed through PicoWayResolve and Resolve Fusion fractional treatments, typically completed in 15 to 20 minutes with low to no downtime• Benign pigmented lesions, including sunspots and uneven skin tone, with adjustable depth and spot size• Tattoo removal, including difficult-to-treat blue and green ink across a range of skin tonesTreatments are performed by Magnolia's licensed clinical team. Consultations are available for patients seeking guidance on which PicoWayapplication is appropriate for their skin concerns.For more information on PicoWaytreatments at Magnolia Medical & Aesthetics, visit www.magnoliamedskin.com or call (210) 600-3335. Appointments can be booked online at magnoliamedskin.com.About Magnolia Medical & AestheticsMagnolia Medical & Aesthetics is a medical aesthetics practice located in San Antonio, Texas, serving patients in the Stone Oak area and surrounding communities. With a team of licensed providers specializing in anti-aging and skin health, Magnolia offers a range of advanced aesthetic treatments including injectables, dermal fillers, laser services, IV therapy and regenerative treatments. The practice is committed to personalized care and utilizes current technology to support patient outcomes. Learn more at www.magnoliamedskin.com

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